Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, criticised past rulers, and pledged to develop Braj like Ayodhya and Kashi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura on Friday to mark Krishna Janmashtami. He offered prayers, showered flowers on devotees and residents of Braj, and addressed the gathering at Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

Yogi said India had faced numerous invasions, but none succeeded in erasing the faith of Sanatan traditions. “Those who dared to do so were reduced to dust. Today, there is no one left even to mention their names,” he remarked.

Criticism Of Opposition And Pledge For Development

The Chief Minister criticised the Samajwadi Party and Congress, questioning whether those who revered Mughal rulers Babur and Aurangzeb could respect the beliefs of others. He alleged that followers of Babur and Aurangzeb were attempting to “spread poison” in society and warned against threats to women’s safety.

Yogi said those unhappy with the construction of the Ram Temple were trying to defame Ayodhya. He pledged to develop Mathura-Vrindavan on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi, promising to leave “no stone unturned” in fulfilling the sentiments of devotees.

Devotees Gather For Janmashtami

Long queues of devotees were seen at the Banke Bihari Temple, where around 10,000 attended the Mangala Aarti. Women danced to drumbeats, manjiras and conch sounds. Officials said nearly 10 lakh devotees from India and abroad arrived in Mathura for the celebrations.

Lord Krishna’s birth will be celebrated at midnight at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple. The sanctum will close briefly before the idol is adorned with a Panchratni pitambari outfit, crown and jewellery. At midnight, artists from Ujjain will perform auspicious music and devotional singing.

The idol will be bathed with milk from a silver Kamdhenu cow, placed on a silver lotus for panchamrit abhishek, and the rituals will be broadcast live on LED screens and television. At 12.45 a.m., the idol will be returned to the sanctum, followed by Shayan Aarti.

For Janmashtami, the sanctum has been decorated with 200kg of silver, along with floral and foliage arrangements.