MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: One of the significant promises in the BJP's manifesto is the assurance of free education for girls from economically disadvantaged families, covering education up to post-graduation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (November 11) unveiled its manifesto, named 'Sankalp Patra,' for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The prominent leaders of the party, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP head VD Sharma, introduced the manifesto. The document outlines key promises and commitments that the party plans to fulfill if elected.

One of the significant promises in the BJP's manifesto is the assurance of free education for girls from economically disadvantaged families, covering education up to post-graduation. This initiative aims to empower and uplift girls by providing them with educational opportunities without financial constraints.

In addition to the educational commitment, the BJP has pledged to address agricultural concerns. The party promises to procure wheat at Rs 2,700 and paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, providing support to farmers and stabilizing agricultural income. This move is crucial in a state like Madhya Pradesh, where agriculture plays a pivotal role in the economy.

During the manifesto launch event, BJP National President JP Nadda emphasized the party's commitment to governance based on performance. Nadda highlighted the remarkable growth in the state budget, which has increased by 14 times.

The gross state domestic product (GSDP) has also witnessed a substantial surge, growing by 19 times. He reiterated the party's dedication to delivering on promises and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the grassroots level.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed pride in the party's accomplishments, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given assurance for the comprehensive implementation of the manifesto. Chouhan emphasized the party's proactive measures, citing initiatives like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, aimed at preventing female feticide and promoting the welfare of girls.