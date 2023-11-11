Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: One of the significant promises in the BJP's manifesto is the assurance of free education for girls from economically disadvantaged families, covering education up to post-graduation.

    MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (November 11) unveiled its manifesto, named 'Sankalp Patra,' for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The prominent leaders of the party, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP head VD Sharma, introduced the manifesto. The document outlines key promises and commitments that the party plans to fulfill if elected.

    One of the significant promises in the BJP's manifesto is the assurance of free education for girls from economically disadvantaged families, covering education up to post-graduation. This initiative aims to empower and uplift girls by providing them with educational opportunities without financial constraints.

    'I'm alive': 11-year-old Uttar Pradesh boy takes center stage in Supreme Court murder trial

    In addition to the educational commitment, the BJP has pledged to address agricultural concerns. The party promises to procure wheat at Rs 2,700 and paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, providing support to farmers and stabilizing agricultural income. This move is crucial in a state like Madhya Pradesh, where agriculture plays a pivotal role in the economy.

    During the manifesto launch event, BJP National President JP Nadda emphasized the party's commitment to governance based on performance. Nadda highlighted the remarkable growth in the state budget, which has increased by 14 times.

    The gross state domestic product (GSDP) has also witnessed a substantial surge, growing by 19 times. He reiterated the party's dedication to delivering on promises and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the grassroots level.

    Polygamy ban, live-in relationship registration in Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code draft rules

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed pride in the party's accomplishments, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given assurance for the comprehensive implementation of the manifesto. Chouhan emphasized the party's proactive measures, citing initiatives like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, aimed at preventing female feticide and promoting the welfare of girls.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Protests erupt at IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for glorifying Palestinian 'terrorist' (WATCH) snt

    Protests erupt at IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for glorifying Palestinian 'terrorist' (WATCH)

    Illegal entry, forged documents and radicalization: NIA unearths Al-Qaeda's terrorist conspiracy in India snt

    Illegal entry, forged documents and radicalization: NIA unearths Al-Qaeda's terrorist conspiracy in India

    Code words for IEDs, harm to 'infidels' & more: NIA chargesheet of Pune ISIS module reveals chilling details snt

    Pune ISIS module's tech-savy accused used codes for IEDs, wanted to harm 'infidels': NIA's chargesheet

    Im alive 11-year-old Uttar Pradesh boy takes center stage in Supreme Court murder trial AJR

    'I'm alive': 11-year-old Uttar Pradesh boy takes center stage in Supreme Court murder trial

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR vkp

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR

    Recent Stories

    Protests erupt at IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for glorifying Palestinian 'terrorist' (WATCH) snt

    Protests erupt at IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for glorifying Palestinian 'terrorist' (WATCH)

    Illegal entry, forged documents and radicalization: NIA unearths Al-Qaeda's terrorist conspiracy in India snt

    Illegal entry, forged documents and radicalization: NIA unearths Al-Qaeda's terrorist conspiracy in India

    Diwali 2023: 7 things to consider before buying crackers rkn eai

    Diwali 2023: 7 things to consider before buying crackers

    Karnataka: Hassan district administration revokes VVIP visits to Hasanamba Temple vkp

    Karnataka: Hassan district administration revokes VVIP visits to Hasanamba Temple

    Grammy Awards: Song featuring PM Narendra Modi's speech earns prestigious nomination SHG

    Grammy Awards: Song featuring PM Narendra Modi's speech earns prestigious nomination

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon