    Polygamy ban, live-in relationship registration in Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code draft rules

    Sources suggest that Gujarat may follow Uttarakhand's lead and implement the Uniform Civil Code before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. If Gujarat proceeds with this decision, it will become the second state in the country to adopt the Uniform Civil Code.

    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    The draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand encompasses provisions related to the marriage age of girls and outlines conditions for live-in relationships, among other aspects, as per insider information. This comes as Uttarakhand is poised to make history as the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code. A committee led by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai is expected to submit a report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the coming days. Following this, a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will convene the week after Diwali to pass the Uniform Civil Code bill, providing it with legal standing.

    Retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a member of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft committee, announced in June that the drafting of the Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand had been completed and would soon be submitted to the state government. She expressed her pleasure in stating, "The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand."

    Sources suggest that Gujarat may follow Uttarakhand's lead and implement the Uniform Civil Code before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. If Gujarat proceeds with this decision, it will become the second state in the country to adopt the Uniform Civil Code, marking a significant stride in harmonizing personal laws.

    The move is expected to generate discussions and debates, impacting the socio-legal landscape of the state.

