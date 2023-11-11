Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I'm alive': 11-year-old Uttar Pradesh boy takes center stage in Supreme Court murder trial

    The boy's counsel, Kuldeep Jauhari, explained that Abhai's mother had succumbed to injuries in 2013 after being brutally beaten by his father for more dowry. The grandfather had filed an FIR of Dowry death against his son-in-law.

    In an unusual turn of events, an 11-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit appeared before the Supreme Court to refute his own murder trial. Abhai Kumar, considered the victim in the case, informed the court that his father had falsely accused his grandfather and uncles in a fabricated murder case.

    Abhai, who had been living with his maternal grandfather since 2013, alleged that his father had falsely implicated the family members.

    The boy's counsel, Kuldeep Jauhari, explained that Abhai's mother had succumbed to injuries in 2013 after being brutally beaten by his father for more dowry. The grandfather had filed an FIR of Dowry death against his son-in-law.

    The custody battle between the father and the grandfather led to accusations, with the father alleging the murder of Abhai against the grandfather and his four sons, Abhai's maternal uncles, under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    Abhai's appearance in the Supreme Court was accompanied by a petition, leading the court to issue notices to the state government, Pilibhit SP, and the Neuria police station SHO. The court ordered, "No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners until further orders."

    The family's legal disputes have escalated, involving various cases against each other, and the Supreme Court's intervention is now awaited.

