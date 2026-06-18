Madhya Pradesh Congress, led by Digvijaya Singh and Meenakshi Natarajan, held a 'Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha' in Bhopal. They protested against alleged irregularities in the Rajya Sabha election process and accused the BJP of trying to subvert democracy.

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday staged a 'Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha' under the leadership of senior congress leader Digvijaya Singh to protest against Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination in Bhopal.

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Several Congress leaders, including Meenakshi Natarajan, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan National Chairperson Sunil Pawar, and other party workers attended the protest, held at Roshanpura crossing in the state capital.

Congress Alleges Foul Play in RS Polls

Addressing the gathering, Natarajan alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to influence the Rajya Sabha election process despite not having the required numbers. She claimed that while the BJP had only 48 MLAs and the Congress had 58 legislators, even though BJP fielded a third candidate. Questioning the circumstances surrounding the election process, Natarajan asked what means were intended to be used to secure victory for the BJP's additional candidate. She also alleged that the Returning Officer avoided engagement with Congress representatives and delivered a decision in the evening without properly considering their submissions.

Natarajan also alleged that the BJP was attempting to trap her politically by linking her to a legal notice issued in a case in Hyderabad. She added that the matter pertained to a period before she became in-charge of Telangana and asserted that she had always stood with the alleged victim in the case.

'A Battle of Values'

Natrajan told ANI, "Satyagraha is being held across the country, and we have gathered here to call upon people against the conspiracy to completely crush democracy nationwide."

When questioned about BJP claims, Congress provided information about concealing information in nomination, she said, "This is entirely a misconception spread by the BJP. What can we expect from a party that is trained to spread rumors? We will have to expose them through democratic means and reveal the forces involved in the politics of horse-trading. We must fight this battle democratically, peacefully, non-violently, and within the framework of the Constitution."

"Today, an Rajya Sabha election involving an individual from the corporate sector (referring to Parimal Nathwani, BJP-backed independent nominee) is taking place in Jharkhand, while prior to this, the nomination of a candidate who upholds the Constitution was rejected. This reveals the nature of the ongoing struggle, a battle of values and we are all prepared for it," Natrajan added.

'Democracy has been Murdered'

Additionally, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh termed the protest as the initial step to convey a message across the nation about how "democracy has been murdered".

"It is necessary to send a message across the country about how democracy has been murdered, and this is the first step in that direction." Singh said. (ANI)