Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Congress leader K Sudhakaran, former DIG S Surendran get relief from High Court

Kochi: In the case involving their alleged participation in the cheating case involving controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the anticipatory bail requests submitted by former DIG S Surendran and MP, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee K Sudhakaran. The interim ruling granting them anticipatory bail was made absolute by the Single Judge Bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A.

Today, the court was informed that both Surendran and Sudhakaran had surrendered to the investigating officer in accordance with the orders given by the court, and that they had been questioned.

"When considering the entire facts and circumstances, and also in view of the fact that the interrogation of the petitioners is already over, I am of the view that the interim bail granted can be made absolute, subject to the condition that the petitioners shall continue to cooperate with the investigation by making themselves available for interrogation," the Court observed.

On September 23, 2021, a complaint was filed against Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account.

The alleged links between Sudhakaran and the fake antique dealer were exposed after the two were pictured together, said sources. According to the complainants, Mavunkal pretended to be a cosmetologist and even treated Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran claimed that after meeting Mavunkal five times to seek therapy, he stopped. He denied having any business contacts with Mavunkal, though.