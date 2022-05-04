Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts

    States and UTs have been asked to improve prison administration and security, also medical amenities in jails, to eliminate the need for detainees to be referred outside of the prison complex.

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states, Union Territories, and prison authorities to prevent prisons from becoming breeding grounds for anti-national activities.

    The MHA has advised regularly inspecting the prison, strengthening security, and implementing effective administration in jail.

    Following the order, issued on Monday to ACS and Principal Secretary (Home) of all states and UTs and Director-General or Inspector General (Prisons), it is ordered that the inmates should be encouraged to exit the crime life and should become more responsible citizens of the nation. 

    States and UTs have been asked to improve prison administration and security, also medical amenities in jails, to eliminate the need for detainees to be referred outside of the prison complex.

    As mentioned in the order, psychologists and correctional experts may assess inmates wherever necessary to research inmates' stress and behavioural difficulties, and relevant programmes may be recommended.

    It is also mentioned that the prison staff to be on a rotation shift to discourage any complacency and corrupt practices.

    To restrict the unneeded actions of jail staff, and maintain proper entry and exit of the registers of jail staff, are also included in order.

    Later in the document, it emphasises the importance of implementing efficient jamming solutions using modern-day improvements in technology to prevent offenders from illegally accessing or using mobile phones.

    According to the order, the Model Prison Manual 2016, which was delivered to all states and UTs in May 2016, was also a move in the direction and aimed to bring uniformity to the core principles regulating the country's jails.

    Many states have still not confirmed the status of adopting the Model Prison Manual, 2016 in their jurisdictions, despite constant follow up by the MHA. 

    Also Read: India labels IC814 hijacker Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar as terrorist

    Also Read: Jahangirpuri violence: ‘Criminal conspiracy’, Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA

    Also Read: Centre extends ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena - adt

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel - adt

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

    Hanuman Chalisa row MLA Ravi Rana MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    IMD issues cyclone alert may pass through Odisha West Bengal coast gcw

    IMD issues cyclone alert, may pass through Odisha-West Bengal coast

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here - adt

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here

    Recent Stories

    UK ranks fourth for having most obese adults in Europe reveals WHO study gcw

    UK on course to be most obese nation in Europe: WHO study

    WHAT! Sai Pallavi is getting married? Here's what we know RBA

    WHAT! Sai Pallavi is getting married? Here's what we know

    Madrid Open 2022: Tennis lovers eager for first Murray vs Djokovic clash since 2017 snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Tennis lovers eager for first Murray vs Djokovic clash since 2017

    IISER Admission 2022: Application process to commence today, Know details - adt

    IISER Admission 2022: Application process to commence today, Know details

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year gcw

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon