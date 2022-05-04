MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts

States and UTs have been asked to improve prison administration and security, also medical amenities in jails, to eliminate the need for detainees to be referred outside of the prison complex.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states, Union Territories, and prison authorities to prevent prisons from becoming breeding grounds for anti-national activities.

The MHA has advised regularly inspecting the prison, strengthening security, and implementing effective administration in jail.

Following the order, issued on Monday to ACS and Principal Secretary (Home) of all states and UTs and Director-General or Inspector General (Prisons), it is ordered that the inmates should be encouraged to exit the crime life and should become more responsible citizens of the nation.

States and UTs have been asked to improve prison administration and security, also medical amenities in jails, to eliminate the need for detainees to be referred outside of the prison complex.

As mentioned in the order, psychologists and correctional experts may assess inmates wherever necessary to research inmates' stress and behavioural difficulties, and relevant programmes may be recommended.

It is also mentioned that the prison staff to be on a rotation shift to discourage any complacency and corrupt practices.

To restrict the unneeded actions of jail staff, and maintain proper entry and exit of the registers of jail staff, are also included in order.

Later in the document, it emphasises the importance of implementing efficient jamming solutions using modern-day improvements in technology to prevent offenders from illegally accessing or using mobile phones.

According to the order, the Model Prison Manual 2016, which was delivered to all states and UTs in May 2016, was also a move in the direction and aimed to bring uniformity to the core principles regulating the country's jails.

Many states have still not confirmed the status of adopting the Model Prison Manual, 2016 in their jurisdictions, despite constant follow up by the MHA.

