Pallavi Dempo, BJP's Goa pick, declares assets worth Rs 1300 crore

India News
With a declared wealth of Rs 1,361 crore, BJP's South Goa candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo is the richest in the Phase 3 elections.
Dempo is the richest candidate to have ever contested any polls in Goa and the wealthiest among those in the fray in the third phase of polling on May 7 across the country.
Dempo has declared assets worth Rs 255.44 crore. Her spouse, Shrinivas Dempo, has declared assets of Rs 998.83 crore. She filed her nomination for the South Goa seat on April 16.
Most of the wealth shown in the affidavit is from shareholdings in 81 companies and bonds purchased in some of the top brands and banks.
The Dempos have interests in mining, shipbuilding, sports, luxury homes in Dubai and London, luxury cars, jewellery and other investments.
Pallavi Dempo, a member of one of Goa’s prominent business families, is also the BJP’s first-ever woman Lok Sabha candidate in Goa.
Dempo, the executive director of Dempo Industries Ltd and trustee of Dempo Charities Trust, also oversees the media and real estate vertical of the group.
She is a Chemistry graduate from Parvatibai Chowgule College, Goa, and has a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune.