Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla's BOLD photos: Bhojpuri actress SEXY bikini looks take internet by storm

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Namrita Malla often takes to her Instagram to post hot and sexy photos of herself.

    article_image1

    Namrita Malla is a Bhojpuri actress known for her bold and glamorous image and was born on October 31, 1989, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

    article_image2

    Namrita Malla is an actress, known for films like Ahimsa (2023), Don Kumara (2023), and Chor Bazaar (2022).

    article_image3

    Namrita Malla is often in the news for her bold and revealing photoshoots, with photos of her in bra-less looks going viral on social media. 

    article_image4

    There have been reports and videos on social media about her bold and glamorous public appearances and photoshoots. 

    article_image5

    She loves to pose in hot, sexy, and seductive positions that are often loved and adored by fans and get her millions of attractions.

    article_image6

    Namrita Malla also posts dance videos as she is a very good belly dancer. Her moves are the talk of the town which has given her events to perform in.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suhana Khan is next lux brand ambassador RBA

    Suhana Khan to be brand ambassador of THIS popular beauty soap; read details

    'Malayalee from India': Teaser of comedy-drama movie starring Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan out; WATCH rkn

    'Malayalee from India': Teaser of comedy-drama movie starring Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan out; WATCH

    Cricket Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram plea during CSK vs SRH match goes viral as baby news sparks excitement osf

    Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram plea during CSK vs SRH match goes viral as baby news sparks excitement

    WATCH: Jyotika treks to Everest base camp at 45, shares BTS of her journey RKK

    WATCH: Jyotika treks to Everest base camp at 45, shares BTS of her journey

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Abhishek Jayadeep evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Abhishek Jayadeep evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ osf

    Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ

    Mahindra XUV 3XO introduced with AMAZING features, price starts from Rs 7.49 lakh (WATCH) gcw

    Mahindra XUV 3XO introduced with AMAZING features, price starts from Rs 7.49 lakh (WATCH)

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 6 times SEXY actress flaunted her BOLD body RKK

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 6 times SEXY actress flaunted her BOLD body

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle RKK

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle

    cricket Newly appointed head coach, Gary Kirsten sets ambitious target for Pakistan cricket team osf

    Newly appointed head coach, Gary Kirsten sets ambitious target for Pakistan cricket team

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon