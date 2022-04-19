Jahangirpuri violence: ‘Criminal conspiracy’, Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA

The report not only contained information about the entire incident but also listed the steps taken by the Delhi Police.

In a fresh development pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence, the Delhi police have submitted their preliminary investigation report to the Home Ministry giving details about the riots which took place on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The report not only contained information about the entire incident but also listed the steps taken by the Delhi Police.

According to sources, the police have seized the weapons used in the riots and have given a detailed description of it in the report. The police have also said that the entire set of events that took place in Jahangirpuri leading to the riots was a criminal conspiracy.

The report also mentions the immediate steps taken by the forces to control the situation and further do a thorough investigation of the case.

A day earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi administration on the Jahangirpuri violence. During the interaction, he reportedly demanded strict action to be taken against the culprits so that an incident like this does not occur again in Delhi.

The Delhi police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession that triggered communal riots in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, while drones kept a hawk-eye and police patrolled the streets in the troubled northwest locality of the national capital.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which will carry out further investigations with the help of the district police.

Under fire from political parties over the communal conflagration, Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana addressed a press conference where he reassured people that nobody involved in the riots, irrespective of “caste, creed and religion”, will go scot free.

Two days after the clashes, the Delhi Police admitted the third Hanuman Jayanti procession, organised by Hindu fringe outfits, had not been accorded administrative permission. It also arrested a Muslim man named Sonu who had allegedly fired at police during the mayhem that left nine people, including eight policemen and a civilian, injured.