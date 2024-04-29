Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Once a blue, always a blue': Thiago Silva sends message to fans after confirming Chelsea exit (WATCH)

    Throughout his time at Chelsea, Thiago Silva played a pivotal role, notably contributing to the club's Champions League triumph in 2021, where he featured prominently in the final against Manchester City, securing Chelsea's second European crown.

    football 'Once a blue, always a blue': Thiago Silva sends message to fans after confirming Chelsea exit (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Legendary Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is set to bid farewell to Chelsea at the end of the season as he concludes a four-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. The veteran defender, who initially joined the club on a free transfer in August 2020 on a one-year deal, extended his stay and has been a mainstay in the team under Mauricio Pochettino.

    Throughout his time at Chelsea, the 39-year-old played a pivotal role, notably contributing to the club's Champions League triumph in 2021, where he featured prominently in the final against Manchester City, securing Chelsea's second European crown.

    Despite suffering a suspected groin injury during the recent match against Aston Villa, Silva's commitment to the team remained unwavering. However, this injury could potentially sideline him for the final five Premier League fixtures of the season.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe's future in focus as PSG eye historic treble after securing 12th Ligue 1 title

    While Silva's departure from Chelsea marks the end of an era, it doesn't signify the conclusion of his footballing journey. Reports suggest that he is considering a return to Fluminense, the Brazilian club he left 15 years ago to join AC Milan, indicating that retirement is not yet on the cards for the seasoned defender.

    “Chelsea means a lot to me,” Silva told the club’s website. “I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too."

    “My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of. I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here," Silva added.

    With 113 caps for Brazil, Silva enjoyed a decorated career, clinching seven Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain before his move to Chelsea four years ago.

    Under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance, Chelsea has navigated through a mixed season, currently occupying ninth place in the Premier League. However, they cling to hopes of securing a European qualification spot. Their upcoming clash against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge presents an opportunity to leapfrog West Ham in the standings.

    As Silva bids farewell to Chelsea, he has dropped hints about a potential return to London in a different role in the future.

    “It’s an indescribable love,” Silva said of Chelsea. “I can only say thank you. It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But once a Blue, always a Blue."

    Also read: Police-fans clashes erupt outside Tottenham stadium after Arsenal's win; video captures tense scenes (WATCH)

    “The way in which I came to the club, with the support of the club, I got to the club as a leader even though I didn’t feel like it having arrived as the new guy. It’s always difficult to integrate but bit by bit I became part of the group and (Frank) Lampard played a big part in that. I am grateful to him for that," he added.

    “[It’s been a] dream, definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day," Silva concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 5:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul's crucial test against LSG ahead of T20 World Cup selection speculations osf

    IPL 2024, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul's crucial test against MI ahead of T20 World Cup selection speculations

    Cricket Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram plea during CSK vs SRH match goes viral as baby news sparks excitement osf

    Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram plea during CSK vs SRH match goes viral as baby news sparks excitement

    football Kylian Mbappe's future in focus as PSG eye historic treble after securing 12th Ligue 1 title snt

    Kylian Mbappe's future in focus as PSG eye historic treble after securing 12th Ligue 1 title

    football Police-fan clashes erupt outside Tottenham stadium after Arsenal's win; video captures tense scenes (WATCH) snt

    Police-fans clashes erupt outside Tottenham stadium after Arsenal's win; video captures tense scenes (WATCH)

    football ISL 2023-24: Fighting to win maximum trophies, says Habas after Mohun Bagan SG storm into final (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Fighting to win maximum trophies, says Habas after Mohun Bagan SG storm into final (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    European Union's food safety shares list of cancer-causing chemicals, 527 Indian items included RKK

    European Union's food safety shares list of cancer-causing chemicals, 527 Indian items included

    Oklahoma Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH) snt

    Oklahoma: Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH)

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns AJR

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Suhana Khan is next lux brand ambassador RBA

    Suhana Khan to be brand ambassador of THIS popular beauty soap; read details

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon