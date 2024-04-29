'Once a blue, always a blue': Thiago Silva sends message to fans after confirming Chelsea exit (WATCH)

Throughout his time at Chelsea, Thiago Silva played a pivotal role, notably contributing to the club's Champions League triumph in 2021, where he featured prominently in the final against Manchester City, securing Chelsea's second European crown.

Legendary Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is set to bid farewell to Chelsea at the end of the season as he concludes a four-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. The veteran defender, who initially joined the club on a free transfer in August 2020 on a one-year deal, extended his stay and has been a mainstay in the team under Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite suffering a suspected groin injury during the recent match against Aston Villa, Silva's commitment to the team remained unwavering. However, this injury could potentially sideline him for the final five Premier League fixtures of the season.

While Silva's departure from Chelsea marks the end of an era, it doesn't signify the conclusion of his footballing journey. Reports suggest that he is considering a return to Fluminense, the Brazilian club he left 15 years ago to join AC Milan, indicating that retirement is not yet on the cards for the seasoned defender.

“Chelsea means a lot to me,” Silva told the club’s website. “I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too."

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of. I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here," Silva added.

With 113 caps for Brazil, Silva enjoyed a decorated career, clinching seven Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain before his move to Chelsea four years ago.

Under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance, Chelsea has navigated through a mixed season, currently occupying ninth place in the Premier League. However, they cling to hopes of securing a European qualification spot. Their upcoming clash against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge presents an opportunity to leapfrog West Ham in the standings.

As Silva bids farewell to Chelsea, he has dropped hints about a potential return to London in a different role in the future.

“It’s an indescribable love,” Silva said of Chelsea. “I can only say thank you. It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But once a Blue, always a Blue."

“The way in which I came to the club, with the support of the club, I got to the club as a leader even though I didn’t feel like it having arrived as the new guy. It’s always difficult to integrate but bit by bit I became part of the group and (Frank) Lampard played a big part in that. I am grateful to him for that," he added.

“[It’s been a] dream, definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day," Silva concluded.

