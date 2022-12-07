MCD Election Result 2022: BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win; Here's how

Soon after the results of the Delhi MCD elections 2022 are declared, the mayor of the national capital will be elected for the next term. The first mayor will be a woman this year, and will only remain in office till 2023, as per the MCD rules.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the elections, and dethroned the Bharatiya Janata Party by a sizable margin in the vote-counting for the Delhi MCD elections 2022. The national capital's mayor is anticipated to be revealed simultaneously with the results of the Delhi MCD elections in 2022. It should be emphasised that the MCD has a five-year term, whilst the mayor has a one-year tenure overall.

It's noteworthy to note that the national capital's mayor may still be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party even if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the MCD elections in 2022.

Here's all about the process used to elect the mayor for the MCD elections in 2022.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates that the first mayor of the MCD term must be a woman. The terms of Delhi's mayors are all one year long. Since the MCD elections for 2022 were held in December rather than April, the mayor's tenure has only four months remaining.

The first mayor of Delhi will be a woman while the third mayor of the national capital will be from the reserved categories. “While the tenure of the winning party is ordinarily five years, it has to nominate a woman councillor in the first year and a councillor from the reserved category in the third,” according to MCD regulations.

After the MCD victory, the winning party will be able to pick the candidate for mayor who will serve the first term in office. Elections for the position of Delhi mayor will be conducted if the losing party opposes the winning party's choice.

Only if the opposition puts up a candidate to oppose the winning party’s nominee is an election held. On the day of the election, a presiding officer nominated by the lieutenant governor oversees the procedure. Till the first House meeting is summoned, the special officer will remain the representative for the deliberative wing.

This implies that even if AAP triumphs and elects its candidate as mayor, the BJP may run an opposing candidate against her and win the election, which might result in a BJP mayor in the nation's capital.

