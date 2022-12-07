Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP breaks BJP's 15-year jinx, Kejriwal says 'Let's clean up Delhi'; seeks support from Opposition

    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the national capital. Kejriwal said, "We must eliminate corruption and clean up Delhi... I am grateful to everyone who voted for us. We will prioritise addressing the concerns of those who did not vote for us." 

    MCD Election result 2022: AAP defeats BJP, 'Let's clean Delhi' says Kejriwal; seeks support from Opposition - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the national capital on Wednesday for the massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Arvind Kejriwal said, "We must eliminate corruption and clean up Delhi... I am grateful to everyone who voted for us. We will prioritise addressing the concerns of those who did not vote for us." Additionally, he said, "Now it is up to all of us to make Delhi clean and beautiful."

    While addressing AAP supporters, the CM said, "I appeal to the Centre and seek Prime Minister Modi's blessing to make Delhi better." "After the victory, you're no longer just a party member; you're a ward and civic body member. We need to collaborate. Delhi has shown that issues like  health and education are also important."

     

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, "We thank the city's people for trusting us with MCD." "The people of the national capital contributed to Arvind Kejriwal's victory over the world's most corrupt and negative party. It's not just a huge win for us; it's also a huge responsibility," Sisodia added.

     

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled the MCD for nearly 15 years, did not work, claimed Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    The AAP has won 134 wards of the national capital out of 250, while the BJP finished second with 104. This effectively ends the BJP's nearly 15-year reign. This is also Kejriwal's first victory, and he said at the large gathering that it's the party's fourth victory in the city in nearly eight years. It is a huge boost for AAP, which has been working hard to expand its national footprint. It was successful in forming a government in Punjab earlier this year.

    Along with Kejriwal, other AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Raghav Chadha, were at the show of strength.

    Also read: MCD Election Result 2022: BJP beats AAP, triumphs all three wards in Satyendar Jain's constituency

    Also read: #MCDElections2022 trends on social media, Delhi residents share memes as BJP, AAP in tight race

    Also read: MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD Election Result 2022 BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win Here s how gcw

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win; Here's how

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP beats AAP, triumphs all three wards in Satyendar Jain's constituency - adt

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP beats AAP, triumphs all three wards in Satyendar Jain's constituency

    CJI DY Chandrachud announces launch of 'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0'; check details AJR

    CJI DY Chandrachud announces launch of 'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0'; check details

    Shraddha murder Aaftab Poonawala watched hours of Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab Poonawala watched hours of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Without Delhi's support, incidents of violence cannot occur, says Sanjay Raut - adt

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: 'Without Delhi's support, incidents of violence cannot occur,' says Sanjay Raut

    Recent Stories

    MCD Election Result 2022 BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win Here s how gcw

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win; Here's how

    Get rid of acidity by following these 5 natural remedies sur

    Get rid of acidity by following these 5 natural remedies

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's naughty dance moves are a must WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's naughty dance moves are a must WATCH

    Google Pixel Fold codenamed as Felix may feature 12GB RAM triple rear camera USB Type C and more gcw

    Google Pixel Fold codenamed as ‘Felix'; may feature 12GB RAM, triple rear camera & more

    Not want my family to be washing machine for cricket dirty laundry - David Warner forfeits captaincy ban plea-ayh

    ''My family cannot be washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry: David Warner withdraws captaincy ban plea

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon