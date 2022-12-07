AAP breaks BJP's 15-year jinx, Kejriwal says 'Let's clean up Delhi'; seeks support from Opposition

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the national capital. Kejriwal said, "We must eliminate corruption and clean up Delhi... I am grateful to everyone who voted for us. We will prioritise addressing the concerns of those who did not vote for us."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the national capital on Wednesday for the massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Arvind Kejriwal said, "We must eliminate corruption and clean up Delhi... I am grateful to everyone who voted for us. We will prioritise addressing the concerns of those who did not vote for us." Additionally, he said, "Now it is up to all of us to make Delhi clean and beautiful."

While addressing AAP supporters, the CM said, "I appeal to the Centre and seek Prime Minister Modi's blessing to make Delhi better." "After the victory, you're no longer just a party member; you're a ward and civic body member. We need to collaborate. Delhi has shown that issues like health and education are also important."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, "We thank the city's people for trusting us with MCD." "The people of the national capital contributed to Arvind Kejriwal's victory over the world's most corrupt and negative party. It's not just a huge win for us; it's also a huge responsibility," Sisodia added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled the MCD for nearly 15 years, did not work, claimed Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP has won 134 wards of the national capital out of 250, while the BJP finished second with 104. This effectively ends the BJP's nearly 15-year reign. This is also Kejriwal's first victory, and he said at the large gathering that it's the party's fourth victory in the city in nearly eight years. It is a huge boost for AAP, which has been working hard to expand its national footprint. It was successful in forming a government in Punjab earlier this year.

Along with Kejriwal, other AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Raghav Chadha, were at the show of strength.

