Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

Dec 7, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

The counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections will be taken up at 8 am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Voting for the elections to the 250-ward MCD were held on December 4. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in to ensure there are no clashes between party workers during the counting process. The counting process, being carried out at 42 centres, will be guarded by 10,000 Delhi Police personnel and 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces.

7:15 AM IST

Exit poll surveys will be proven wrong: Congress

The Congress has rejected the exit polls, which suggested that the party would come up with its most dismal performance in the MCD elections 2022.

Citing internal surveys done by the party, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said that they are looking at winning 60-70 seats. 

Our party has done the groundwork. The exit poll surveys will be proven wrong very soon, he said.
 

6:46 AM IST

Will BJP's 15-year rule at the MCD end today?

A defeat in the MCD Election 2022 would bring to an end BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body. According to experts, the defeat would also dent the party's attempts to weaken the Kejriwal-led party's political dominance in Delhi and force the BJP to rethink its strategy in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 assembly elections.

6:39 AM IST

BJP confident that exit polls would be proved wrong

Despite the exit polls predicting a massive victory for the AAP, the BJP is confident that the tide will turn in its favour as the counting of votes progresses. Exit polls, released on Monday, projected that the AAP could sweep the municipal elections by winning over 150 of the 250 municipal wards, with the BJP emerging as a distant second. The surveys also predicted further disappointment for the Congress party, which is expected to be reduced to single digits in the MCD.

6:27 AM IST

Will AAP score big in the MCD election 2022?

Will the AAP score a massive victory, as predicted by the Exit Polls?

Will BJP's 15-year hold on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi end today?

These are some of the questions to which answers will be found when the counting of votes begins at 8 am for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. 

