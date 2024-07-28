Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent | Top Quotes from 112th episode

Prime Minister Modi, in the 112th 'Mann Ki Baat', congratulated Indian athletes for the Paris Olympics and praised Indian students who excelled at the International Math Olympiad. He emphasized national pride in supporting athletes and shared student experiences, highlighting the importance of encouragement and hard work. This was his second 'Mann Ki Baat' in his third term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today in the 112th edition of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. During the broadcast, PM Modi congratulated Indian athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics and discussed other significant issues.

On social media platform X, PM Modi shared that he received numerous inputs for this month's 'Mann Ki Baat'. He emphasized the importance of encouraging Indian athletes as they represent the nation on the global stage.



Here's a look at top quotes from PM Modi's address in the 112th episode of Mann Ki Baat:

"The Paris Olympics is currently the central focus of global attention. Our athletes have the opportunity to make our tricolour flag fly high at the world level. They have this chance to do something remarkable for the country. You all should cheer for them," PM Modi said.

In addition to the Paris Olympics, PM Modi highlighted the success of Indian students at the International Mathematics Olympiad. "Recently, the world of mathematics celebrated the International Mathematics Olympiad. Youth from over 100 countries participated, and our team managed to secure a spot in the top five," PM Modi noted.

This episode is PM Modi's second participation in 'Mann Ki Baat' during his third term. The program, which airs on the last Sunday of every month, serves as a platform for the Prime Minister to discuss important national issues with citizens.

Earlier, in the June 30th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' following the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi congratulated the Election Commission for conducting successful elections.



Beyond the Olympics, PM Modi also praised the Indian students who excelled at the International Math Olympiad. The team, which secured a place in the top five, included Aditya Venkat Ganesh, Siddharth Chopra from Pune, Arjun Gupta from Delhi, Kanav Talwar from Greater Noida, Rusil Mathur from Mumbai, and Anando Bhaduri from Guwahati.

PM Modi engaged with the students, asking them about their experiences and how they developed a passion for mathematics. Aditya shared that his interest was sparked by encouragement from family and teachers. Siddharth expressed his love for the subject, while Arjun and Kanav discussed their preparation experiences. Arjun credited his parents for his success, noting the hard work required to solve problems, which he applied to life's challenges through the Math Olympiad.

