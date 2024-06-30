Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails 'Karthumbi umbrella' made by tribal women in Kerala's Attappadi

During the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of 'Karthumbi' umbrellas made in Kerala. He praised the initiative, noting how these colorful umbrellas provide financial security and empowerment to the women, transforming their lives and promoting Indian craftsmanship on a global scale.

New Delhi: During the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the global demand for various Indian products, expressing pride when local products gain international recognition. He specifically mentioned a special type of umbrella manufactured in Kerala as an example of Indian craftsmanship reaching global markets.

PM Modi said, "Monsoon is spreading its hues rapidly in different parts of the country. And during this rainy season, the thing that has started being searched for in every home is the 'umbrella'. Today in 'Mann Ki Baat', I want to tell you about a special kind of umbrella. These umbrellas are made in our Kerala."

"In a way, umbrellas have a special significance in the culture of Kerala. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there. But the umbrella I am talking about is 'Karthumbi Umbrella' and it is crafted in Attappady, Kerala. These colourful umbrellas are strikingly splendid. And the special fact is that these umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today the demand for these umbrellas is rising across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of 'Vattalakki Cooperative Farming Society'. This society is led by our woman power," he said.

PM Modi added, " Under the leadership of women, the tribal community of Attappady has displayed a wonderful example of entrepreneurship. This society has also established a bamboo-handicraft unit. These people are now also preparing to open a retail outlet and a traditional cafe. Their aim is not only to sell their umbrellas and other products, but they are also introducing their tradition, their culture to the world. Today Karthumbi umbrellas have completed their journey from a small village in Kerala to multinational companies. What could be a better example than this of being vocal for local?"

Quality umbrellas in vibrant colors and designs, crafted by around 60 women from various settlements in Attapadi. Branded as 'Karthumbi,' these umbrellas have attracted high-profile clients, including IT hubs like Technopark and Infopark, Kochi Metro Rail Corporation, Cochin University, and numerous schools and colleges across Kerala.

These colorful umbrellas, produced in remote settlements, provide financial security to these poverty-stricken women and their families while empowering them. The initiative was launched by 'Thambu,' a tribal voluntary organization, to help the tribal community achieve self-sufficiency.



