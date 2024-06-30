Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi urges tree planting to honour mothers in 1st 'Mann Ki Baat' after polls

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked voters for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and expressed his appreciation for the "unwavering faith" in the Constitution, as he resumed his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

    PM Modi resumes 'Mann Ki Baat' after poll win, thanks voters for 'faith in democracy' gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    In the first edition of “Mann Ki Baat” after the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people throughout the country to plant trees in honour of mothers as a dual tribute to both motherhood and the environment.

    This year on World Environment Day, PM Modi announced the commencement of a unique campaign named "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" in the 111th edition of "Mann Ki Baat." He called on people everywhere to support this endeavour, stressing the incomparable value of the mother-child link and its widespread acceptance.

    During Sunday's broadcast, he declared, "I appeal to all my countrymen, to the people of every country in the world, to plant a tree along with their mother or in her name. Mother Earth will be protected and we will honour our mother by participating in the Mother Tree planting campaign."

    This statement was delivered when Modi returned to his monthly radio show, which had been suspended since February 2024 in preparation for the Lok Sabha election.

    PM Modi thanked voters in his address for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power. He said people reposed their unbreakable trust in the Constitution and the democratic process in elections.

    "Today I also thank the countrymen that they have reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was the biggest election in the world. Such a big election has never been held in any country of the world in which 65 crore people cast their votes," Prime Minister said.

    PM Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on February 25, before the poll schedule was announced. The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats and prevailed over the Opposition alliance - INDIA, which bagged 232 seats.

    Launched on October 3, 2014, “Mann Ki Baat” aims to engage with diverse segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth. Besides being broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, “Mann Ki Baat” is aired in 11 foreign languages such as French, Chinese, and Arabic, among others.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup anr

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections

    Rewa to Raisina: In a first, former Sainik school 2 classmates to be chiefs of Indian Army and Navy together gcw

    Rewa to Raisina: In a first, former Sainik school 2 classmates to be chiefs of Indian Army and Navy together

    Tinder date gone wrong! Delhi duped at a cafe, forced to pay Rs 1.2 lakh bill gcw

    Tinder date gone wrong! Delhi man duped at a cafe, forced to pay Rs 1.2 lakh bill

    PM Modi dials Team India after t T20 World Cup win, congratulates Rohit Sharma for 'splendid' captaincy gcw

    PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win, congratulates Rohit Sharma for 'splendid' captaincy

    Recent Stories

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup anr

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    A look into Virat Kohli's top 5 T20 masterclass innings RKK

    A look into Virat Kohli's top 5 T20 masterclass innings

    Gold rate RISES on June 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on June 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Petrol diesel price on June 30: Check how much it costs in YOUR city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on June 30: Check how much it costs in YOUR city

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon