PM Modi urges tree planting to honour mothers in 1st 'Mann Ki Baat' after polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked voters for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and expressed his appreciation for the "unwavering faith" in the Constitution, as he resumed his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

In the first edition of “Mann Ki Baat” after the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people throughout the country to plant trees in honour of mothers as a dual tribute to both motherhood and the environment.

This year on World Environment Day, PM Modi announced the commencement of a unique campaign named "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" in the 111th edition of "Mann Ki Baat." He called on people everywhere to support this endeavour, stressing the incomparable value of the mother-child link and its widespread acceptance.

During Sunday's broadcast, he declared, "I appeal to all my countrymen, to the people of every country in the world, to plant a tree along with their mother or in her name. Mother Earth will be protected and we will honour our mother by participating in the Mother Tree planting campaign."

This statement was delivered when Modi returned to his monthly radio show, which had been suspended since February 2024 in preparation for the Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi thanked voters in his address for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power. He said people reposed their unbreakable trust in the Constitution and the democratic process in elections.

"Today I also thank the countrymen that they have reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was the biggest election in the world. Such a big election has never been held in any country of the world in which 65 crore people cast their votes," Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on February 25, before the poll schedule was announced. The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats and prevailed over the Opposition alliance - INDIA, which bagged 232 seats.

Launched on October 3, 2014, “Mann Ki Baat” aims to engage with diverse segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth. Besides being broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, “Mann Ki Baat” is aired in 11 foreign languages such as French, Chinese, and Arabic, among others.

