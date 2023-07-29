Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier informed the Supreme Court about the CBI's involvement in the investigation, as the government adopted a "zero-tolerance policy" towards crimes against women. The MHA requested the apex court to ensure that the trial is conducted outside Manipur for a fair and impartial proceedings.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (July 29) officially took charge of the investigation into the distressing viral video of two women being paraded naked by a violent mob in Manipur. The CBI registered an FIR in connection with this horrifying incident, which came to light when a two-month-old video surfaced on the internet on July 19. The distressing event occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, one day after a violent outbreak in Manipur, and the video has triggered widespread public outrage.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier informed the Supreme Court about the CBI's involvement in the investigation, as the government adopted a "zero-tolerance policy" towards crimes against women. The MHA requested the apex court to ensure that the trial is conducted outside Manipur for a fair and impartial proceedings.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla presented an affidavit to the Supreme Court, affirming that the decision to hand over the case to the CBI was taken in consultation with the Manipur government. The move came as a significant step to address the gravity of the situation and ensure a thorough and unbiased inquiry.

The victims in the video were identified as members of the Kuki-Zomi community, and it was later confirmed that they had been subjected to further brutalities, including gang-rape by the assailants. The main accused, who was captured in the May 4 video, has already been arrested, and the Manipur Police have apprehended a total of seven individuals in connection with the case.

By taking over the investigation, the CBI aims to conduct a meticulous inquiry into this disturbing incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. The video's emergence sparked widespread condemnation, highlighting the urgency to address crimes against women and ensure that such heinous acts are met with the full force of the law.

As the investigation progresses, the nation looks forward to a thorough and transparent process that upholds the values of justice, dignity, and safety for all citizens, and serves as a strong deterrent against any such acts of violence and abuse in the future.