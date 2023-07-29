Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's 'low cost' and 'best quality' model will be a hit: PM Modi at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 29) inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi on the third anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) with his inaugural address. He also launched 100 books in 12 languages.

    While addressing the nation, PM Modi says, "It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward...You are the representative of this...It is an important opportunity for me as well to be a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam."

    "The world knows that when it comes to software technology, the future belongs to India. When it comes to space tech, it is not easy to compete with India's capability. India's model of 'low cost' and 'best quality' will be a hit," PM Modi said.

    In his address, PM Modi emphasized the NEP's goal to transform India into a hub of research and innovation. As part of this initiative, the NCERT is working on developing new educational books in approximately 130 subjects, available in all 22 Indian languages.

    This move aims to make education more accessible and inclusive across the nation, covering diverse fields from social sciences to engineering, all delivered in Indian languages. The Prime Minister expressed his belief that NEP's implementation will grant each language its deserved recognition and respect.

    Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of evaluating students based on their talents rather than solely relying on their mother tongue. He emphasized that assessing students' abilities should be fair and unbiased, ensuring that no student faces unjust discrimination due to their language background.

    During the event, the Prime Minister also launched the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. This scheme aims to nurture schools in a manner that fosters engaged, productive, and contributing citizens who can actively participate in building an equitable, inclusive, and pluralistic society, aligning with the vision set forth by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
