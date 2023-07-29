'Just a showoff': Union minister Anurag Thakur slams INDIA bloc's visit to violence-hit Manipur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shifted the focus to the alleged killings of women in West Bengal and questioned senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a member of the Manipur delegation, if he would also bring the MPs from the INDIA bloc to his state.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday (July 29) criticized the visit of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's Members of Parliament to Manipur, calling it a mere act. He accused the Opposition of remaining silent when Manipur faced turmoil in the past, with prolonged lockdowns and unrest.

Thakur shifted the focus to the alleged killings of women in West Bengal and questioned senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a member of the Manipur delegation, if he would also bring the MPs from the INDIA bloc to his state.

After arriving at the Kolkata airport, Thakur said, "When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state."

The visit to Manipur by the group of 21 MPs from the INDIA bloc has sparked political debate, with Thakur's comments adding to the ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition.

The Union minister also raised concerns over the opposition's visit to Manipur and questioned their selective approach towards states facing issues. He pointed out the reported crimes against women in Rajasthan and criticized the opposition for not visiting there, questioning whether the INDIA alliance would also go to Rajasthan.

The delegation of the INDIA comprising 21 MPs began its two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground situation and provide recommendations to the government and Parliament. The visit comes as an effort to address the ongoing ethnic conflict that has been impacting the northeastern state since May 3.

