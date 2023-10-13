Manipur violence: CBI arrests fifth accused in abduction, killing of two Meitei students

The investigation has unveiled that the victims, Phijam Hemanjit Singh (20) from Takyel and Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam (17) from Tera, were reportedly abducted by Kuki militants in Laimaton on July 6.

The Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its fifth arrest in the case of alleged abduction and murder of two Meitei students in Manipur. It is reportedly said that Paolun Mang (22) was apprehended in Pune, Maharashtra, and subsequently appeared before a CBI court, where he was remanded into police custody until October 16.

CBI officials have revealed that Mang played a major role in the abduction and murder of the two students and is currently undergoing questioning based on information obtained from the four individuals previously arrested. These arrests occurred on October 1 and were carried out by a CBI-led security forces team.

The suspects, comprising two men and two women—Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawm Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekuki, and Tinneilhing Henthang—were implicated in the alleged abduction and killing of the two students, who were part of the Meitei community.

The investigation has unveiled that the victims, Phijam Hemanjit Singh (20) from Takyel and Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam (17) from Tera, were reportedly abducted by Kuki militants in Laimaton on July 6. While the bodies of the students have not yet been recovered, photographs that surfaced in September seemed to indicate their demise.

This revelation came as a shock to the families who, for over two months, believed their children were missing but alive in the strife-torn state.

On September 25, two days after the state government reinstated cellular internet services, several images of the students emerged on social media. One photograph depicted them seated on the ground in what appeared to be a forest, with two armed men in the background.

Another image suggested their lifeless bodies lying on the ground, still wearing the same clothes as seen in the first photograph. It's important to note that the authenticity of these photos couldn't be independently verified.