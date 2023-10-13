Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi HC rejects Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty's plea in UAPA case

    Earlier this month, the high court refused to grant them interim bail, expressing concerns about the allegations but questioning the Delhi police for not providing the grounds of arrest during the remand application.

    Delhi High Court rejects Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty's plea in UAPA case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Friday (October 13) dismissed the plea of Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of NewsClick, and Amit Chakraborty, the human resource head, challenging their arrest by the Delhi police in a case filed under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court has also upheld the order for their seven-day police custody.

    Purkayastha and Chakravarty argued that their arrest and remand lacked a legal basis as they were not provided with the grounds of arrest at the time of detention. They also argued that the remand order was passed in a mechanical manner without the presence of their lawyers.

    India on high alert: Security of Israelis tightened amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    However, the court said, "This court does not find any merit in both of the petitions, and the same are accordingly dismissed."

    Earlier this month, the high court refused to grant them interim bail, expressing concerns about the allegations but questioning the Delhi police for not providing the grounds of arrest during the remand application.

    Purkayastha and Chakraborty were arrested following raids at nearly 30 locations across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad, involving 400 police officials. They were among 46 individuals, including journalists, freelancers, writers, and satirists, who were questioned for eight hours.

    The charges against Purkayastha include alleged conspiracy with a group called the Peoples Alliance for Democracy and Secularism to disrupt the 2019 general elections. Additionally, Chinese companies such as Xiaomi and Vivo are accused of illegally incorporating shell companies to infuse foreign funds to disrupt India's sovereignty.

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case, but to remain in jail

    On a separate note, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently conducted raids at the office premises of NewsClick and its founder, Prabir Purkayastha. The investigation is linked to alleged violations of foreign funding laws by the news portal. The CBI initiated the case under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) based on a reference from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

    According to a CBI spokesperson, the company received unexplained export remittances of Rs 28.46 crore through four foreign entities in violation of FCRA provisions. It is further alleged that foreign funds of approximately Rs 9.59 crore were received, incorrectly characterized as FDI. The director of the private company and close associates are accused of violating the provisions of FCRA, 2010.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Operation Ajay: Keralites rescued from Israel land in Cochin airport rkn

    Operation Ajay: Keralites rescued from Israel land in Cochin airport

    Bengaluru: Prominent journalist Sachidananda Murthy 'Sachi' passes away

    Bengaluru: Prominent journalist Sachidananda Murthy 'Sachi' passes away

    Sakhi Dasara Utsav: Golgappa competition to be held on October 18; check details vkp

    Sakhi Dasara Utsav: Golgappa competition to be held on October 18; check details

    India on high alert: Security of Israelis tightened amid Israel-Hamas conflict AJR

    India on high alert: Security of Israelis tightened amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    Terrorism anywhere is against humanity PM Modi as Israel Hamas war rages on gcw

    Terrorism anywhere is against humanity: PM Modi as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    Recent Stories

    Skin care 101: 7 ways for soothing dry and itchy skin RBA EAI

    Skin care 101: 7 ways for soothing dry and itchy skin

    Operation Ajay: Keralites rescued from Israel land in Cochin airport rkn

    Operation Ajay: Keralites rescued from Israel land in Cochin airport

    Buenos Aires to Mendoza: 7 MUST visit places in Argentina ATG EAI

    Buenos Aires to Mendoza: 7 MUST visit places in Argentina

    Bengaluru: Prominent journalist Sachidananda Murthy 'Sachi' passes away

    Bengaluru: Prominent journalist Sachidananda Murthy 'Sachi' passes away

    Explained Jerusalem, the Holy City: Why is this city important for Christians, Jews and Muslims ATG

    Explained: Jerusalem, the Holy City: Why is this city important for Christians, Jews and Muslims

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon