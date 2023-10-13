Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India on high alert: Security of Israelis tightened amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    In an effort to safeguard Israeli nationals, including diplomats, staff, and tourists, substantial security deployments have been put in place at locations frequently visited by them, including Kosher restaurants, museums, schools, resorts, and popular tourist destinations.

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Indian security agencies have issued a nationwide security alert to ensure the safety of Israeli nationals currently residing in the country. The alert, conveyed to relevant security establishments and police, underscores the need to enhance security at designated locations.

    States such as Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa have been particularly urged to exercise heightened vigilance, with security agencies nationwide being placed on high alert.

    In an effort to safeguard Israeli nationals, including diplomats, staff, and tourists, substantial security deployments have been put in place at locations frequently visited by them, including Kosher restaurants, museums, schools, resorts, and popular tourist destinations.

    Local police, along with law enforcement agencies, have been tasked with maintain patrolling in these areas, with additional forces being deployed as necessary to bolster security measures.

    A senior government official has emphasized the importance of enhancing security arrangements for Israeli missions, diplomats, officials, staff, business establishments, Chabad houses, and Jewish community centers.

    This heightened security posture includes a notable police presence during Friday prayers and increased vigilance at Jewish religious facilities and the Israeli Embassy.

    In addition to India, several other countries, including the US, UK, France, and Germany, have intensified security around "potential Jewish targets" and "pro-Palestinian protesters" due to the escalating violence in Israel.

    France, for instance, has implemented a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, citing concerns for public order, a decision that has sparked debate over potential infringements on freedom of speech and assembly.

