Manipur: Tribal woman brutally tortured before setting her ablaze; Autopsy report reveals chilling details

Autopsy reports revealed harrowing evidence of "third-degree" torture, including nail wounds and burns inflicted while the victim was still alive. This grim discovery highlights the brutality faced by a 31-year-old mother of three, who was allegedly raped and then burned to death by armed intruders in her home in Jiribam, Manipur, on November 7. The incident has since triggered a series of violent events in the district.

The autopsy was conducted at Silchar Medical College in the neighbouring Assam, however, it could not confirm whether the woman, a tribal resident of Zairawn village, was sexually assaulted before her death. The severe charring of her body made it impossible for doctors to collect a vaginal smear for examination.

According to the FIR filed in Jiribam, the woman's husband reported that she was raped and "brutally killed" in their home. The assailants believed to be members of a valley-based group, also looted the area and set 17 houses in Zairawn village on fire that night.

The autopsy report revealed severe injuries, including a wound on the back of the right thigh and a metallic nail embedded in the left thigh. The body was extensively burned, with 99% of it charred, leaving even the bone fragments scorched. Additionally, the report noted the absence of the right upper limb, portions of both lower limbs, and significant facial disfigurement.

Kuki-Zo organizations have denounced the brutal killing, labeling it "barbaric," and criticized security forces for failing to identify the culprits. The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee of Pherzawl and Jiribam has called for central intervention to protect the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities in these predominantly tribal districts. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, representing various tribal groups in Churachandpur, cautioned that further unrest could erupt if the perpetrators are not swiftly brought to justice.

Earlier, on Monday (Nov 11), at least 11 suspected Kuki insurgents were killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, according to sources. Reports indicate that the clash occurred in the Assam-bordering region, where several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were also injured. The violence allegedly began when suspected Kuki militants launched a coordinated attack on the Jiribam police station from two different directions.

