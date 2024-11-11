Manipur: At least 10 Kuki insurgents killed in clashes with security forces in Jiribam

Tension has been high in Jiribam since last week when a fresh round of violence broke out. The encounter began after suspected Kuki insurgents launched a massive attack from two sides on a police station in Jiribam, sources said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) retailiated.

Manipur: 10 Kuki insurgents killed in clashes with security forces in Jiribam gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 5:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

At least 11 suspected Kuki insurgents were shot dead in an encounter with the security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, sources said.  According to reports, the suspected Kuki insurgents in the Assam-bordering area also injured a few Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The reports further state that the clash started when suspected Kuki militants attacked a Jiribam police station in large numbers from two directions.

Following the attack on the camp, the CRPF retaliated and eliminated 10 Kuki militants and also recovered several weapons from their possession, sources further added.

A CRPF jawan is presently undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries in the incident. The Borobekra Police Station had been attacked by Kuki insurgents earlier in the day, and the police had fired back.

Also Read | Gujarat: Huge blast at IOCL refinery in Vadodara, workers evacuate; rescue ops underway

Additionally, three or four abandoned Meitei homes in Jakuradhor were set on fire by the armed rebels. As the conflict in Manipur continued for the third day, a jawan from the 4th Mahar Regiment was shot slightly during a confrontation with suspected militants in the Sanasabi paddy fields in Imphal East district on Sunday.

Following the attack, there was a 40-minute gunfight between the Imphal East district police and members of the 4th Mahar Regiment and the 119th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Two civilian deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday, after the violence in the area had escalated earlier in the week. A thirty-one-year-old lady was slain in an incident in Jiribam district, and a thirty-four-year-old woman who was working in the paddy fields in Bishnupur district was shot and killed.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR braces for over 50,000 weddings on November 12; Here's why it is auspicious day

The ongoing violence in the state has claimed over 200 lives so far.

