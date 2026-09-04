A young, injured elephant was rescued from an abandoned well in Odisha through a joint effort by forest officials, firefighters, and villagers. An earthmover was used to safely extract the calf, which then received on-site first aid.

A touching wildlife rescue operation in Odisha has won appreciation online after forest officials, firefighters and villagers joined forces to save a young elephant trapped inside an abandoned open well. The 3-4-year-old male elephant was discovered in a weak and injured condition near Bahandei village in the Dhenkanal Forest Division on September 1.

The young elephant was reportedly found with injuries and bleeding after becoming trapped inside the well. Villagers who noticed the animal alerted the authorities, prompting forest officials to quickly mobilise a rescue operation. Personnel from the Dhenkanal Forest Division, its Rapid Response Team, the Dhenkanal Fire Division and local residents worked together to bring the frightened calf to safety.

The rescue required careful coordination as the animal was already weak and injured. An earthmover was used during the operation to help safely bring the elephant out of the well. Once it was rescued, veterinary personnel provided first aid and supportive treatment at the site.

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The calf was subsequently shifted to an Elephant Rescue Centre, where it will receive further medical treatment, care and observation. The rescue team’s priority was to ensure that the young animal could be removed without suffering additional injuries.

The Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer later shared details of the operation on social media, expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to the rescue.

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"Following successful rescue, the elephant was safely shifted to the Elephant Rescue Centre for further treatment, care and observation. Sincere appreciation to the entire rescue team and local community for their prompt response, coordination and dedicated efforts towards wildlife protection," the DFO Dhenkanal post read.

The rescue operation also prompted an important conversation about the dangers abandoned open wells can pose to wildlife. One social media user praised the rescuers while highlighting the need for preventive measures, writing, "Good job. Please put barricades around or completely fill the abandoned well with soil if it is illegal to prevent similar fall."

The incident is a reminder that wildlife and human settlements often overlap in forest-fringe areas. For animals such as elephants that move through these landscapes, uncovered wells can become dangerous traps with potentially fatal consequences.

For this young elephant, however, a timely alert and a remarkable community effort turned a potentially tragic incident into a story of compassion. From villagers who spotted the trapped animal to firefighters, forest personnel and veterinary teams who helped rescue and treat it, the coordinated response gave the injured calf a second chance.

The emotional rescue has since drawn attention online, with people applauding the collective effort to protect the animal. It also underlines how quick action and cooperation between communities and wildlife authorities can make a life-saving difference.

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