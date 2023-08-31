Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandya: Former US President Barack Obama to inaugurate Mother Earth Spiritual Centre in Jan 2024

    Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will inaugurate the interfaith Mother Earth Spiritual Centre in Mandya in early 2024. The center, a collaboration between Dr. Vivek Murthy and his father, promotes interfaith harmony and will feature statues of global figures.

    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    Former United States President Barack Obama will be inaugurating the Mother Earth Spiritual Centre at Mandya in January or February 2024. Barack Obama along with his wife, Michelle Obama will be arriving at the district for the inaugural function and laying a foundation for the Spiritual Centre being built in Mandya. 

    A unique spiritual centre named Mother Earth is under construction in Hallegere village, Mandya taluk. This centre is notable for being the world's first interfaith coordination centre, emphasizing the equality of all religions rather than favouring one. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Dr. Vivek Murthy, a renowned American surgeon general, and his father Dr. Murthy.

    The centre will feature a prominent Bhudevi statue along with 64 statues representing global figures. Dr Murthy, who originates from Hallegere village, has been actively involved in social service and aims to promote interfaith harmony through this project. 

    The spiritual center will encompass a vast mandapam housing the Mother Earth statue and the World Human Statue. Notably, this will include statues of world leaders such as Buddha, Basaveshwara, and Ambedkar.

    The Spiritual centre will occupy 12 acres of land in Hallegere village, Mandya. The foundation stone is expected to be laid in January or February, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah planning to attend the event along with representatives from the Mandya district, including Dr Murthy. The centre's inauguration will feature the participation of Barack Obama and his spouse, adding significance to the occasion.

