Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN

Farmers in Karnataka stage candlelight protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar addresses the issue in Delhi. Criticisms arise over prioritizing political interests over farmers' welfare. JDS leaders warn of potential violent protest if water release isn't halted.

A group of farmers in Karnataka have conducted a candlelight protest in opposition to the order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The protest was held yesterday near Srirangapatna in Mandya, with protestors expressing strong objection to the Cauvery Water Control Committee's recommendation for Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu over a 15-day period. MLA Darshan Puttannaiah also joined the protest.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will be travelling to Delhi today to address the ongoing Cauvery water issue. JDS leaders, who were present at the protest have strongly criticized the state government's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu, claiming that the decision disregards the welfare of farmers. They have warned of a potential violent protest on Saturday if the water release is not halted within two days.



The current Congress-led government in Karnataka has been accused of prioritizing its political interests over the well-being of the farmers. Farmers have already settled their loans and completed planting and harvesting activities. The criticism stems from the government allegedly providing water to Tamil Nadu for the Kuruvai crop, a third crop, while not ensuring the protection of local farmers' crops.



Responding to the Cauvery dispute, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar expressed his intention to avoid any scolding from the Supreme Court. He stated that he would be heading to Delhi to consult the legal team and prepare for the upcoming hearing on Friday. Shivakumar shared that the state's officials have effectively presented the case against Tamil Nadu's demand for 24-25 TMC of water. He proposed that a reduced amount of 3,000 cusecs could be offered.

Shivakumar further stressed the need to convey the state's situation to the court and protect the interests of Karnataka's farmers. He highlighted that the government aims to safeguard the farmers' welfare and claimed that the keys to the resolution lie within the state's control.