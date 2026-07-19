A Delhi-NCR woman has gone viral after claiming her Swiggy grocery order was delivered to the wrong flat and allegedly kept by a neighbour despite knowing it was not theirs. She said the incident could have affected the delivery partner's rating and bonus. The video has sparked a wider debate on honesty, delivery mistakes and civic responsibility.

A woman from the Delhi-NCR region has sparked a social media debate after claiming that a neighbour kept her grocery order despite knowing it had been delivered to the wrong flat. Ritika Khanna shared the incident on Instagram, saying she had ordered groceries worth around ₹300 through Swiggy, including milk, curd, onions and tomatoes. According to her, the delivery partner mistakenly dropped the order at a flat with the same number but in a different tower of their high-rise housing society.

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She said such mistakes can happen in large residential complexes, but what disappointed her was the alleged response of the resident who accepted the order.

'We were about to use the groceries'

In her post, Ritika claimed the woman who received the order did not tell the delivery executive that the groceries were meant for someone else.

After waiting for the order, she contacted customer support and later spoke to the delivery partner, who insisted that the delivery had already been completed. When he returned to the same flat, the resident allegedly told him, "It's your mistake. We were about to use the groceries."

Expressing her frustration in the video, Ritika said the issue was never about Rs 300 worth of groceries. Instead, she felt it was about honesty and basic kindness towards someone doing their job.

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Concern for delivery partner

Ritika also said she was worried that raising a complaint could affect the delivery executive's performance rating or bonus, even though the mistake could have been corrected if the wrong recipient had informed him immediately.

She appealed to people to think beyond the value of the order and show empathy towards delivery workers, saying one honest act could protect someone's livelihood.

Internet divided over viral video

The video has received thousands of reactions online. Many users supported Ritika and said accepting someone else's order despite knowing it was not theirs was unfair.

Several people shared similar experiences, claiming their food or grocery deliveries had also been accepted by neighbours. Others praised Ritika for standing up for the delivery worker.

However, some users pointed out that the delivery partner also had a responsibility to verify the customer's name or follow proper delivery procedures before handing over the order. A few suggested that mistakes like these could be avoided through stricter verification methods.

Others criticised Ritika for referring to the neighbour's behaviour as "slum-like", saying honesty has nothing to do with where a person lives.

The claims made in the viral video have not been independently verified and no response from the food aggregator was immediately available.

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