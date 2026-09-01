Congress' Pawan Khera slammed the Centre's celebration of 7.8% GDP growth, questioning its benefits for the common man, agriculture, and youth. PM Modi defended the figures, crediting the people's hard work and criticising the opposition.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Union Government over the country's 7.8 per cent Q1 GDP growth, asking whether the economic expansion has delivered any tangible benefit to the agriculture sector or the nation's youth.

Congress Questions GDP Growth Benefits

Speaking to ANI here, the Congress spokesperson hit out at the government's economic commentary, highlighting what he termed as conflicting advice to citizens. "On one hand, they say, 'Look at the GDP of a single quarter and applaud.' On the other, they say, 'Don't buy gold, don't host lavish weddings.' They themselves sit abroad while telling the country's citizens not to travel overseas and to save money," Khera said.

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens, he added, "80 per cent of the population relies on free rations, but keep applauding..."

Questioning the impact of the growth statistics on major sectors of the economy, the Congress leader demanded answers on key indicators including inflation, employment, and manufacturing: "Regarding this 7.8 per cent figure--what benefit is the country's largest sector, agriculture, deriving from it? The youth constitute the country's largest demographic; what benefit are they getting? Have their issues been resolved? Have milk prices dropped? Is there no longer a need for free rations? Have you rectified the employment situation to reverse the 45-year record low? Is manufacturing back on track? What happened to the MSME sector? What happened to the unorganised sector?"

Khera added that the opposition would only celebrate the growth figures if the government demonstrates real outcomes on the ground. "If you have answers showing a positive outcome, then we, too, will applaud," he said.

PM Modi Hails Growth, Criticises Opposition

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27 and said it reflected the "collective strength" of the people.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated people for their hard work and said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global challenges, including conflicts, crises and disrupted supply chains. "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition, accusing it of "spreading despair" and "echoing falsehoods". He called for maintaining the growth momentum and emphasised the importance of building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". PM Modi also called for greater emphasis on domestic products and local consumption under the mantra of "Swadeshi, Vocal for Local".

Official Q1 FY27 GDP Data

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.

Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26. The growth was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India.

Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.

Real gross value added (GVA) was estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.

The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions, with MoSPI stating that improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies could affect subsequent estimates. The next release of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter of FY27, is scheduled for November 30, 2026. (ANI)