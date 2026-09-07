Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary visited flood-hit Vaishali and Saran, inspecting relief camps and aid distribution. He interacted with locals, reviewed facilities, and assured them of government support, compensation, and a permanent solution to the floods.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday visited flood-affected areas of Vaishali and Saran districts and inspected relief camps in Hajipur and Sonpur, taking stock of arrangements being made for people affected there.

Inspection of Hajipur Camp Facilities

During his visit to the flood relief camp located opposite the Ganga Bridge police station in Hajipur, the Chief Minister inspected the community kitchen, food distribution counter and registration-cum-control room. After serving food to those affected by the flood and assessing the quality of the meals being served at the camp, he spoke with locals and asked about the availability of food and other necessities. People staying at the camp told the Chief Minister that adequate food and other arrangements had been made for them.

Choudhary also inspected the Anganwadi centre and educational camp operating at the relief facility. He interacted with children and asked them about their studies, educational activities and food. He also reviewed separate accommodation arrangements made for men and women at the camp.

During his inspection of the health camp, the Chief Minister spoke to doctors about the medical facilities available and directed officials to ensure immediate treatment for flood-affected people. He also inspected the veterinary camp and directed officials to ensure adequate medicines and sufficient fodder for animals. The Chief Minister also provided assistance of four lakh rupees each to the dependants of people who died due to drowning in the floodwaters.

Visit to Sonpur Relief Camp

Choudhary subsequently visited the flood relief camp being operated at the Scout and Guide Centre in Sonpur, Saran district. He inspected the community kitchen and interacted with people staying at the camp to enquire about food, accommodation and other facilities. He also had a meal with flood-affected people and reviewed the quality of food being served.

CM Addresses Flood Situation and Government Response

The Chief Minister said crop damage caused by the floods would be assessed, and affected farmers would be provided appropriate compensation. He also said the state government was working towards finding a permanent solution to the recurring flood problem in the Ganga.

Speaking to reporters during his inspection in Hajipur and Sonpur, Choudhary said, “There has been a fall of around 17 to 18 centimetres in the water level of the Ganga. Around 15 lakh cusecs of water are still being continuously discharged from the Farakka Barrage. There is a possibility of further improvement in the situation over the next two-three days.”

He said officials were continuously monitoring the situation and the government was making efforts at every level to provide relief to people affected by the disaster. “At present, there is a disaster situation, and at such a time, the government is completely standing with the people. Every possible assistance is being provided to the flood-affected people. Arrangements have been made for food, treatment, education and other essential facilities for the affected families,” he said.

Choudhary said district administrations were monitoring the situation at every level and that a detailed assessment of losses would be carried out once the situation became normal. “After the situation becomes normal, each household will be inspected and the damage will be assessed. All possible relief will be provided to the affected people,” he said.

On finding a permanent solution to the recurring floods, the Chief Minister said discussions had also been held with the Central Water Commission regarding containing the Ganga's flow within a defined stretch. “Talks have also been held with the Central Water Commission regarding restricting the Ganga river stretch within a certain limit so that people can get a permanent solution to the problem caused by floods every year,” he said.

The Chief Minister also assured that crop losses would be assessed and affected farmers would receive appropriate compensation.

The Bihar government has intensified relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas, with relief camps, community kitchens and medical facilities being operated for displaced people.

During the inspection, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, MLAs Janak Singh, Sanjay Singh and Siddharth Patel, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar Mall, Home Department Principal Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, Saran District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava and senior police and administrative officials were present.