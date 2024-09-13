Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Gas leak at Ambernath chemical factory creates panic, city blanketed in fog (WATCH)

    A gas leak at Nikachem Chemical Company in Ambernath caused a dense haze, eye and throat irritation, and breathing difficulties on Thursday evening. Emergency services responded, and air quality is improving. The incident recalls the 1984 Bhopal tragedy, emphasizing the need for stricter industrial safety measures.

    Maharashtra Gas leak at Ambernath chemical factory creates panic, city blanketed in fog (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    A gas leak on Thursday evening at a chemical company in Ambernath, Thane district, Maharashtra, sparked widespread concern. The leak diminished visibility and caused eye and throat irritation among residents. Emergency services quickly intervened to manage the situation.

    The incident occurred during a routine gas venting operation at the Nikachem Chemical Company, according to officials from the Ambernath Fire Brigade. Reports indicate that the chemical fumes created a thick haze, leading to significant public concern and social media posts showing foggy streets.

    Kuwait fire tragedy: FM Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected, vows investigation into incident

    Late Thursday night, a strong chemical odor began affecting the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath. As the gas spread, residents experienced discomfort and difficulty breathing. The fire brigade responded swiftly, but initial investigations revealed no gas leak from the MIDC area itself.

    The situation intensified when the gas reached nearby railway tracks, disrupting potential evacuation efforts. NDTV reported that teams are working to trace the source of the leak and manage the situation. Fire brigade personnel are on-site, and air quality control teams from the Pollution Board have been deployed to assess and manage the air pollution.

    Maharashtra: How Palghar siblings used science & presence of mind to save lives after wire snapped amid rain

    By late Thursday night, the city was shrouded in a dense haze. Residents covered their noses and mouths to protect themselves from the chemical fumes. Despite the situation being under control, officials have advised residents to stay indoors as a precaution.

    As of now, the air quality has improved, and the haze has lifted. The Pollution Board's air inspection mobile vans remain in the area to ensure the situation remains under control. This incident has raised concerns among locals, reminiscent of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, and highlights the need for rigorous safety measures in industrial operations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar SHOCKER! Nurse cuts off doctor's private part with blade to escape gangrape attempt at hospital gcw

    Bihar SHOCKER! Nurse cuts off doctor's private part with blade to escape gangrape attempt

    Will Arvind Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court's verdict on liquor policy case awaited gcw

    Will Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court's verdict on liquor policy case awaited

    Karnataka HSRP installation deadline approaches government warns of fines impound repeat offenders vehicles vkp

    Karnataka HSRP installation deadline looms: Govt warns of possible vehicle impoundment for repeat offenders

    Explore avenues to ramp up production lines for LCA Tejas Mk1A: IAF Chief to HAL vkp

    Explore avenues to ramp up production lines for LCA Tejas Mk1A: IAF Chief to HAL

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO to test strategic missiles in next 45 days, boosting India's defence capabilities dmn

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO to test strategic missiles in next 45 days, boosting India's defence capabilities

    Recent Stories

    Bihar SHOCKER! Nurse cuts off doctor's private part with blade to escape gangrape attempt at hospital gcw

    Bihar SHOCKER! Nurse cuts off doctor's private part with blade to escape gangrape attempt

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded RBA

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded

    football ISL 2024 Kicks Off: Kerala Blasters Eye Maiden Title, New Rules Introduced scr

    Indian Super League 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim for first title as ISL Kicks Off

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route RKK

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route

    Baseless absurd Adani Group rejects Hindenburg claim of Swiss banks' $310 million funds freeze gcw

    'Baseless, absurd': Adani Group rejects Hindenburg claim of Swiss banks' $310 million funds freeze

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon