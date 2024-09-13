Maharashtra: Gas leak at Ambernath chemical factory creates panic, city blanketed in fog (WATCH)

A gas leak at Nikachem Chemical Company in Ambernath caused a dense haze, eye and throat irritation, and breathing difficulties on Thursday evening. Emergency services responded, and air quality is improving. The incident recalls the 1984 Bhopal tragedy, emphasizing the need for stricter industrial safety measures.

A gas leak on Thursday evening at a chemical company in Ambernath, Thane district, Maharashtra, sparked widespread concern. The leak diminished visibility and caused eye and throat irritation among residents. Emergency services quickly intervened to manage the situation.

The incident occurred during a routine gas venting operation at the Nikachem Chemical Company, according to officials from the Ambernath Fire Brigade. Reports indicate that the chemical fumes created a thick haze, leading to significant public concern and social media posts showing foggy streets.



Kuwait fire tragedy: FM Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected, vows investigation into incident

Late Thursday night, a strong chemical odor began affecting the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath. As the gas spread, residents experienced discomfort and difficulty breathing. The fire brigade responded swiftly, but initial investigations revealed no gas leak from the MIDC area itself.

The situation intensified when the gas reached nearby railway tracks, disrupting potential evacuation efforts. NDTV reported that teams are working to trace the source of the leak and manage the situation. Fire brigade personnel are on-site, and air quality control teams from the Pollution Board have been deployed to assess and manage the air pollution.



Maharashtra: How Palghar siblings used science & presence of mind to save lives after wire snapped amid rain

By late Thursday night, the city was shrouded in a dense haze. Residents covered their noses and mouths to protect themselves from the chemical fumes. Despite the situation being under control, officials have advised residents to stay indoors as a precaution.

As of now, the air quality has improved, and the haze has lifted. The Pollution Board's air inspection mobile vans remain in the area to ensure the situation remains under control. This incident has raised concerns among locals, reminiscent of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, and highlights the need for rigorous safety measures in industrial operations.

Latest Videos