Maharashtra: How Palghar siblings used science & presence of mind to save lives after wire snapped amid rain

In a remarkable display of quick thinking and scientific acumen, two siblings from Maharashtra's Palghar averted a potential disaster last month, saving the lives of a 10-year-old boy and a delivery agent. Their valiant actions were recognized on Wednesday by district collector Govind Bodke and local police officials, who honored the young heroes for their bravery.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), on August 25, around 1 pm, as the Bhandare family was preparing for their mid-day meal, a sudden and alarming incident unfolded. 12-year-old Smit Bhandare was engrossed in his homework, while his 9-year-old sister, Sanskruti, was busy playing. Their mother, Kalpana, was busy in the kitchen, and their father, Darshan, a dedicated science teacher at a Palghar school, was momentarily away. The calm of their routine was shattered by a thunderous noise.

Rushing to the balcony of their second-floor residence in Rushab Apartment, Smit and Sanskruti witnessed a high-voltage electrical wire snapped by the relentless rain and gusty winds, hanging perilously over the gate of the neighboring Vasant Vihar building.

Smit, a student of Anand Ashram English High School, immediately recalled a vital lesson from his previous year’s science curriculum on electrical conductors. With a sense of urgency, he began to shout warnings towards Vasant Vihar, cautioning anyone who might approach the live wire, which could have been proved fatal.

Sanskruti, though just a Class 3 student, acted without hesitation. Sensing her brother’s grave concern, she joined him in their frantic attempts to alert the public.

Their swift and decisive actions prevented what could have been a tragic accident, underscoring the profound impact of education and the remarkable bravery of these young lives.

