Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Netflix bagged streaming rights

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix for a substantial sum.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 10:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya, son of Nagarjuna, a leading actor in Telugu cinema, is also a young actor in the industry. He married actress Samantha in 2017. The couple, who fell in love and got married, divorced after four years.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Although the couple kept their relationship a secret for the past few years, photos of them dating abroad would occasionally leak online. The couple, who remained silent about this, got engaged in front of their families last August. It was then that Nagarjuna officially announced that they were getting married.

article_image3

Nagarjuna with the Couple

Although the engagement was simple, Nagarjuna plans to have a grand wedding. The wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita is scheduled for December 4th. Preparations for this are already underway. Celebrities from various film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, are expected to attend the wedding.

article_image4

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's Wedding

Recently, marriage has become a business. Considering that fans are eager to see the weddings of actors and actresses, they are making it a business and earning crores. Nayanthara's wedding video was recently released as a documentary on Netflix. It is said that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were paid Rs.25 crore for this.

article_image5

Wedding Streaming Rights

It is said that Netflix has acquired the rights to broadcast Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. It is said that Netflix has bought the rights to broadcast their wedding for Rs.50 crore. It seems that there will be strict restrictions on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding as well. This information has surprised many in the film industry.

