Nita Ambani's popcorn handbag: Know SHOCKING price and other details

Nita Ambani attended an event in Mumbai with her daughter, Isha Ambani, where her popcorn-shaped handbag caught everyone's attention

Nita Ambani always attracts attention with her stunning attire, jewelry, and overall appearance. Known for her luxurious lifestyle, she also draws attention for her collection of luxury cars and watches

Nita Ambani's popcorn handbag has garnered significant attention. She carried it at a star-studded beauty event in Mumbai with her daughter, Isha Ambani. An Instagram post revealed the bag's price to be ₹2.4 million (approximately $30,000 USD)

The handbag features black and gold chains, pearls, and gold accents. The front is adorned with 'Pop Coco' and soft pink hues. The pearls and gold metal design give the handbag a luxurious feel

Isha Ambani paired her Giorgio Armani custom couture ensemble with a Judith Leiber bag called the "Just for You" Silver Bag. This handcrafted bag, embellished with sparkling crystals, exudes timeless sophistication. Available on the official Judith Leiber website, it's priced at ₹500,000 (approximately $6,200 USD). Photos of Nita and Isha Ambani with their luxury handbags have gone viral

Latest Videos