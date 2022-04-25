Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

State HM Dilip Walse Patil stated that if the Centre establishes a national-level rule over loudspeakers, issues won't occur in the states.

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Monday announced to skip the all-party meeting called by the state government amid the increasing tensions between the two parties, Shiv Sena and BJP.

The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and they held discussions on the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row and the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state.

Post the meeting, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray stated that it was decided that a delegation would meet the central government and will discuss the matter.

Home Minister Patil stated that if the Centre establishes a national-level rule over loudspeakers, issues won't occur in the states.

Meantime, the opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray played a key role in arresting Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in link with their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside his Bandra's residence. Additionally, he blamed the Thackeray for an attack on the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya outside Khar police station on April 23.

Fadnavis stated that we should fight rather than communicate if they have decided to be Hitler.

It was reported that CM would not be present for the meeting; referring to the same, Fadnavis stated that if CM itself does not come, what's the point of discussion.

Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, was absent from the meeting.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray made a strong pitch for removing loudspeakers from mosques earlier this month. Suppose the state government does not remove the high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. In that case, MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, Thackeray added, after many controversies were seen in the last week over the Hanuman Chalisa row.