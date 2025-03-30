user
Galaxy Apartment to Luxurious Cars: Inside Salman Khan's 6 most expensive assets

Salman Khan's Most Expensive Things. Salman Khan's most awaited film Sikandar was released on Sunday. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about his most expensive possessions.

Published: Mar 30, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

Salman Khan's film Sikandar was released in theaters on Sunday. This is an action-packed movie with a budget of ₹200 crore.

Everyone knows that Salman Khan lives in Galaxy Apartment. This apartment is one of his expensive things. This apartment costs around ₹100 crore.


Salman Khan also has a farmhouse in Panvel. Spread over approximately 150 acres, this farmhouse has quite a bit, from a swimming pool to a garden area.

Salman Khan bought a luxury beach house on his 51st birthday. This beach house built in Gorai, Maharashtra is 5BHK and also has a gym, swimming pool and theater.

Salman Khan is also fond of watches. He has watches of many brands, which are worth crores. His most expensive watch is a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow.

Salman Khan also runs a foundation named Being Human. Under this brand, his company also sells clothes, jewelry and watches. The price of this brand is around ₹235 crore.

Salman Khan has many luxury cars. He has 10 cars including Mercedes Benz S Class, Audi A8 L, BMW X6, Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover.

