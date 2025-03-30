US arrest of illegal Indian immigrants dips to 4- year low, from 5,600 in December to 1,700 in February

Read Full Article

With US President Donald Trump doubling down on immigration enforcement, the number of border arrests have dropped to its lowest level in four years, making it riskier for Indian migrants attempting illegal entry.

According to the latest data from the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), only 1,628 Indians were apprehended in February 2025 - lower than the 3,132 in January and a dramatic fall from the 5,600 detained in December.

The once-thriving smuggling networks that facilitated these risky crossings are now in retreat, crippled by soaring deportation rates and heightened surveillance. Meanwhile, undocumented Indian immigrants already residing in the US are living in constant fear, dodging immigration sweeps and restricting their movements to avoid detection.

Deportations soar, smugglers in retreat

Experts attribute this sharp decline in border crossings to Trump’s aggressive clampdown on illegal immigration, making detention and deportation almost inevitable for those caught. In February alone, 344 Indians—including 74 from Gujarat—were forcibly repatriated aboard US military aircraft.

The first three deportation flights saw detainees handcuffed and chained - sending a chilling message to those considering illegal entry.

The latest figures mark the lowest number of Indian border arrests since 2022. Among those detained in February, 238 were intercepted at the northern border, 145 at the US-Mexico border, and the rest were caught within the country. The breakdown included four unaccompanied minors, three accompanied children, 52 individuals traveling in family units, and 1,572 single adults.

Trump’s aggressive clampdown on illegal immigration

A source from within human smuggling networks acknowledged the crippling impact of Trump’s immigration policies, revealing that operations have nearly ground to a halt.

"Since Trump took office, smugglers have been extremely cautious. The situation became worse when the administration began deporting illegal immigrants via military flights to India. Human smuggling is now barely functioning," the source admitted, TOI reported.

For Indian immigrants already living in the shadows of the US without legal status, the atmosphere has become one of sheer paranoia. Many have cut back on public outings, skipped sending children to school, and remain confined to their homes—terrified of being the next target of an immigration raid.

A man from Kalol, who has spent years in the US, voiced the growing unease within the Indian immigrant community.

"We are constantly warning people back home in Gujarat not to take the illegal route. Immigration authorities conduct frequent checks, and we are terrified. Many of us avoid going to markets, and some have even stopped sending their children to school. We are just counting the days here in the US," he told TOI.

Historically, between 90,000 and 1 lakh Indians attempt to enter the US illegally each year, according to USCBP records. However, with the Trump administration's unyielding crackdown, those numbers are expected to nosedive further.

