Struggling with low CIBIL score? Here's how to fix it without credit card

A CIBIL score is super important for getting any loan approved. It's a three-digit number that sums up your past borrowing. You can build a good credit score even without a credit card.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Loan payments

A CIBIL score is key for loan approvals. It's a three-digit summary of your borrowing history. Keeping up your credit report and paying on time helps your CIBIL score.

Credit card use matters when lending. But you can still get a good credit score without one.

article_image2

Timely Bill Payments

Paying Back Loans:

You can borrow from a bank or finance company to meet needs. Paying everything back on time boosts your credit score. Try not to miss any payments, as it hurts your CIBIL score.


article_image3

Paying Bills on Time:

Paying bills on time can help your credit score. Don't miss deadlines. This shows you're serious about paying and helps build your credit report.

article_image4

Rental payment

If you rent, show your rent payment history to prove you're creditworthy. Like other payments, this shows you pay on time.

article_image5

Steady Job:

Most personal loans need you to earn a minimum amount. Having a good, steady job helps. Even if you earn from other places, keep your job, as other sources aren't as reliable.

article_image6

P2P Lending:

P2P lending means borrowing from people through online platforms. If you don't want to borrow from a bank, P2P lending is an option. It's easier to get. Just pay everything on time to improve your CIBIL score.

