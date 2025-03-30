Struggling with low CIBIL score? Here's how to fix it without credit card

Read Full Gallery

A CIBIL score is super important for getting any loan approved. It's a three-digit number that sums up your past borrowing. You can build a good credit score even without a credit card.

Loan payments

A CIBIL score is key for loan approvals. It's a three-digit summary of your borrowing history. Keeping up your credit report and paying on time helps your CIBIL score. Credit card use matters when lending. But you can still get a good credit score without one.

Timely Bill Payments

Paying Back Loans: You can borrow from a bank or finance company to meet needs. Paying everything back on time boosts your credit score. Try not to miss any payments, as it hurts your CIBIL score.

Paying Bills on Time:

Paying bills on time can help your credit score. Don't miss deadlines. This shows you're serious about paying and helps build your credit report.

Rental payment

If you rent, show your rent payment history to prove you're creditworthy. Like other payments, this shows you pay on time.

Steady Job:

Most personal loans need you to earn a minimum amount. Having a good, steady job helps. Even if you earn from other places, keep your job, as other sources aren't as reliable.

P2P Lending:

P2P lending means borrowing from people through online platforms. If you don't want to borrow from a bank, P2P lending is an option. It's easier to get. Just pay everything on time to improve your CIBIL score.

