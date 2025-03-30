user
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh today, inaugurate key projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday to attend several programs and launch a series of development projects.

ANI |Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday to attend several programs and launch a series of development projects.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I will be in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh tomorrow, 30th March, to attend various programmes. Upon landing in Nagpur, I will go to Smruti Mandir and, thereafter, to Deekshabhoomi. After that, will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur. I will also have the opportunity to visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility."

PM Modi's visit will commence in Nagpur. At around 9 AM, he will undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir and thereafter visit Deekshabhoomi. At around 10 AM, he will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur and address a public meeting, as per a Prime Minister's Office release.

At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

"Further, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bilaspur and at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore. He will also address a public meeting," the release read.

In Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi will undertake Darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS. He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar, where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

"Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur," the release read.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

PM's Chhattisgarh schedule

"In Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur," the release read.

He will lay the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district, worth over Rs 9,790 crore. He will also dedicate to the nation three Power Transmission projects of POWERGRID under Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over Rs 560 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution (CGD) project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts.

"He will also lay the foundation stone of Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) spanning 540 km worth over Rs 2210 crore. He will flag off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur- Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud. He will also dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network of Indian Railways in Chhattisgarh," the release read.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Kondagaon- Narayanpur section of NH-130D (47.5 km) to 2 lanes with a paved shoulder. Prime Minister Modi will dedicate two flagship educational initiatives, 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts in the state and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur. 

