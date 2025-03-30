Chaitra Navratri 2025: Key rules for Kalash Sthapna and Akhand Jyoti

Lifestyle
The Chaitra Navratri festival has specific worship rules from March 30 to April 6. It's essential to follow these guidelines for a successful celebration.
Kalash Sthapana is performed on the first day of Navratri. The northeast direction, considered sacred for deities, is where the Mother’s idol and Kalash should be placed.
Akhand Jyoti is also lit along with Kalash Sthapana. If you are also lighting Akhand Jyoti in front of the Mother's idol, then keep it in the southeast direction.
During Navratri worship, your face should be directed towards the east or north. Using a sandalwood Bajot (platform) for Kalash Sthapana brings very auspicious results.
The Mother’s Chowki should be placed away from toilets or bathrooms, with an open space in front for easy seating.
On Chaitra Navratri, saffron flags are often placed on rooftops. The flag should be installed in the northwest direction for auspicious results.
