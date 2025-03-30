user
L2: Empuraan: Mohanlal’s movie to undergo 17 cuts following controversial scenes- Details inside

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan faces 17 cuts over controversial scenes. BJP clarifies its stance, while BYJM demands an investigation into director Prithviraj’s alleged foreign connections and anti-national themes.

 

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Superstar Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan is set to undergo some changes amid controversy over some of the scenes.

According to the movie production team, 17 changes are likely to be made, including edits to riot sequences and scenes relating to violence against women.

The movie was released in theatres on March 27. Empuraan has become the first Malayalam film to register a worldwide opening gross of Rs 80 crore.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan stated that the party had already "clarified its stand".

"The party has already clarified its stand, and the State President has very clearly mentioned the BJP's position. As a film lover and someone who enjoys cinema, each individual can have their own opinion. I have not yet seen the film. As for the party's stance, the state president has made it very clear. I don't think I should go beyond that or contradict him because he is the final authority on matters related to the state," Muraleedharan told the media.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) state general secretary K Ganesh, in a Facebook post, called for an investigation into the filmmaker's "foreign connections," claiming that Prithviraj's films have followed an "entirely anti-national" pattern.

"Director and actor of the film Empuraan, Prithviraj's foreign connections should be investigated. After the filming of Aadujeevitham, the ideas propagated through his movies have been entirely anti-national. From Kuruthi to Jana Gana Mana and now Empuraan, his films have consistently featured narratives that whitewash extremist ideologies," the post read.

Ganesh said alleged that the movie's director Prithviraj Sukumaran's stay in Jordan during the filming of Aadujeevitham should be probed.

"During the shooting of Aadujeevitham, he was stranded in Jordan. It is important to investigate whom he was in contact with during his time there," he added. 

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop

