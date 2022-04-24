Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet, MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday for allegedly inciting the public after warning the CM that they would chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside his house in Bandra, Matoshree.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have been sent to the judicial custody for 14 days after being locked in a standoff with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday. The Rana couple was arrested on Saturday for allegedly inciting the public after warning the CM that they would chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside his house in Bandra, Matoshree.

On Saturday, the couple alleged that they were not allowed to leave their residence due to the protest by the Shiv Sena workers below their building and the heavy deployment of the Mumbai police. Later the couple decided to back off, mentioning the PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday. While talking to the media just before their arrest, MP Navneet Rana stated that their aim was fulfilled, even though the couple could not visit Matoshree (Thackeray's Mumbai bungalow) to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa', it was chanted by bhakts.

She added that Shiv Sena had become a party of goons. Uddhav Thackeray just knows how to charge individuals with offences and put them in jail. Uddhav Thackeray, she claimed, is causing a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra.

Replying to her remarks, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut stated that some bogus Hindutvawadis (MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana) have been attempting to destabilise the atmosphere in Mumbai's 'Matoshree' (CM house) by reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa.' Bunty and Babli from Amravati sought to cause a stir, he added.

Raut added that now BJP is keeping a gun on Rana's couple's shoulders. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana are enemies of Maharashtra, and former CM Devendra Fadnavis is behind this.

Without mentioning the couple, Raut warned not to mess with Shiv Sena and Matoshree or else they'll be buried 20 feet deep. He openly challenged, saying, "I am telling this in front of cameras, don't test Shiv Sena."

The Ranas have been booked under Indian Penal Code 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony), Indian Penal Code 34 (common intention), and Maharashtra Police Act section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

