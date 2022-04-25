Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them

In Maharashtra, the MP-MLA, Rana couple, has moved to Bombay High Court requesting a quashing of the FIR reported against them over their threat to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree.

The plea will be heard at 2:30 pm before Justice Varale's bench on Monday.

On Sunday, the Mumbai court sentenced the Rana couple to 14-day judicial custody, and they were charged with creating enmity between different groups. The couple rejected the police's demand for their custody.

Navneet Rana, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, was taken to the Byculla women's jail late on Sunday. After the legal formalities were completed, her husband, Ravi Rana, the MLA from Badnera in Amravati, was transferred to the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

A case was filed against the MP-MLA couple under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 34 (common intention), as well as sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Later, the city police charged them with IPC section 124-A (sedition) because they "challenged the government machinery and made remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray." On April 29, the court will hear their bail application.

On Friday, Ravi Rana stated that he would travel to Matoshree on Saturday to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the CM's residence in Bandra. The couple later cancelled their plans. However, they were arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday evening amid strident protests by the Shiv Sena workers.

