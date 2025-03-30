21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide by hanging at home near Chennai; probe on

Read Full Article

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her residence in Urapakkam, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, according to the police. Devadharshini had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam for the past few years after completing her Class 12 exams in 2021.

Since 2023, the deceased has been attending both online and offline classes at a private coaching center in the Anna Nagar area of Chennai for the past two years. She had attempted the NEET exam three times but did not achieve the expected cut-off. Despite this, she continued her preparations and applied to sit for the NEET exam again this year, for the fourth time. She was planning to take the exam scheduled for May 2025.

On 27th March 2025, Devadarshini went to a coaching center in Anna Nagar, Chennai, and returned home afterward. She seemed to be in a low mood since her return. Her father, Selvaraj, encouraged her to study without fear. Devadarshini often helped her father at their bakery, and on the evening of the 27th, she went to the bakery to work as usual. She then suddenly told her parents that she was going home.

After some time, her father (Selvaraj) became suspicious when his daughter did not return to the bakery. He tried calling her, but she did not respond. After this, Selvaraj immediately asked his wife Devi to go and check on her.

When her mother, Devi, went to check on her, she was shocked to find that Devadarshini had died by suicide, by hanging herself with a saree from the ceiling fan in her room. Devi immediately rescued the student with the help of the neighbours and informed the 108 ambulance about the incident. However, the doctors who arrived on the scene confirmed that she had already died.

The Kalembakkam police were informed about this incident and rushed to the scene. The police then took the body of the deceased student and sent it to Chromepet Government Hospital for an autopsy. The Kalampakkam police have registered a case in this regard and are currently investigating the matter.

Devadarshini's body has been handed over to her family, and it has been taken to her native place in Tiruvannamalai district for the final rites.

