Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh: 9 children dead, several injured after temple wall collapses in Sagar

    The accident occurred when the wall of a temple in the Shahpur area of Sagar district collapsed during a religious event, resulting in the deaths of 9 children and several injuries.  Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat said nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, were killed in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur.

    Madhya Pradesh: few children dead, several injured after temple wall collapses in Sagar gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    At least 9 children have died and several others injured after a wall collapsed at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district this morning. The tragic incident took place during a religious ceremony at Hardaul Baba temple in Shahpur. The injured children have been rescued and hospitalised.

    Police conducted rescue operations following the event with assistance from locals. Images captured an earthmoving machine in action, clearing debris following the wall's fall. The top authorities have arrived at the location. According to district officials, the kids were between the ages of 10 and 15.

    Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said he is pained by the incident. "I hope those injured recover soon. My condolences with families who lost their children. The government will provide each family with an assistance of Rs 4 lakh," he said.

    "I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased children. I pray for the speedy recovery of the other children injured in the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their innocent children. The families of the deceased children will be given a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each by the government," he added.

    The incident comes a day after four children died in a wall collapse incident in the state's Rewa district. When the wall fell, the kids, who were between the ages of five and seven, were making their way back from school. The people who own the house whose wall fell through have been taken into custody.

    Incidents of wall collapse are being reported as Madhya Pradesh receives heavy rain. As many as 200 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this year. About 206 houses have been completely damaged, and 2,403 have suffered partial damage.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lucknow SHOCKER! Woman accuses husband of pressuring to have sex with African man, watch porn anr

    Lucknow SHOCKER! Woman accuses husband of pressuring to have sex with African man, watch porn

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope after wayanad landslide anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope

    Kanpur Woman killed, daughter critical after car driven by minor hits scooter (WATCH) gcw

    Kanpur: Woman killed, daughter critical after car driven by minor hits scooter (WATCH)

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on unprecedented wayanad disaster anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Lucknow SHOCKER! Woman accuses husband of pressuring to have sex with African man, watch porn anr

    Lucknow SHOCKER! Woman accuses husband of pressuring to have sex with African man, watch porn

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur accuses ex-husband Nikhil Patel of 'cruelty' files FIR RKK

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur accuses ex-husband Nikhil Patel of 'cruelty' files FIR

    football Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win scr

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win

    Kamala Harris' husband ADMITS he cheated on 1st wife after bombshell report he impregnated nanny Report gcw

    Kamala Harris' husband ADMITS he cheated on 1st wife with child's teacher: Report

    Indian origin CEO of US startup vows 'free visas' for all if Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    Indian-origin CEO of US startup vows 'free visas' for all if Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD at Paris Olympics 2024

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon