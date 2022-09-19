Lumpy disease: Mumbai Police restricts cattle movement in city; all about it

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, 59,027 animals have died, and 13,02,907 animals have been affected by lumpy skin disease. Several cattle have died due to the disease in more than eight states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

To prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease, the Mumbai Police have prohibited the transportation of cattle in the city. According to a police official, the order was issued on September 14 and will remain in effect until October 13.

He said anyone found violating the order would face the consequences. According to the order, the area under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been designated as a 'controlled area' for lumpy skin disease.

It is illegal to transport cattle from their breeding grounds. The order states that transporting bovine animals to markets or exhibition centres is prohibited.

Aside from cattle, it is prohibited to transport fodder, grass, or equipment that has come into contact with lumpy skin disease-affected bovine animals.

In Rajasthan, On September 13, a 'puja' and 'havan' were held at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage headquarters, where several councillors, including Mayor Munesh Gurjar, participated.

An eight-day 'Gau Pusthi Mahayagya' is being organised at Om Trishakti Ashram in Bhanpurkalan, about 35 kilometres from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, by Mahant Narendra Das.

The Panch Kundiya Mahayagya began on September 15 and will continue until September 22. According to Das, people from far-flung areas have gathered at the ashram to take part in the Yagya and wait their turn to make an offering.

About lumpy skin disease

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a viral disease caused by the Capri pox virus that affects cattle and buffalo. It is spread by blood-feeding insects such as flies, mosquitoes, and ticks. It causes fever, nodules on the skin, and death, particularly in animals that have never been exposed to the virus.

Lumpy Skin Disease has no known treatment. Once the infection has spread, it is difficult to prevent cattle from being attacked by infected vectors (for example, flies). Risky behaviours increase the likelihood of infection spreading between locations. Furthermore, a lack of vaccines may increase the risk.

Lumpy skin disease is controlled and prevented using four strategies, movement control (quarantine), vaccination, slaughter campaigns, and management strategies. At least 97 lakh doses of the lumpy skin disease vaccination have now been administered. Out of these, nearly 80,000 cattle have recovered from the viral illness. In 1962, a toll-free helpline was established to assist dairy farmers and cattle herders fight viral illnesses.

Thousands of cattle have died in more than eight states due to the disease, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

