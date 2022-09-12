"Not upset; can't I go out," says Ajit Pawar after abruptly exiting NCP Party meet

Ajit Pawar was seen leaving a stage in front of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other senior party leaders at the NCP's national convention on Sunday. Pawar abruptly exited the stage after party leader Jayant Patil was invited to speak before him, fueling speculation about a feud.

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday, denied the speculation that he walked off the stage at a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) meeting on Sunday because he was not permitted to speak.

At the NCP's national convention on Sunday, Ajit Pawar was seen leaving a stage in front of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other senior party leaders. At the two-day event, Sharad Pawar was re-elected as the party's leader for another four years.

The meeting was addressed by the NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil. Just after party leader Jayant Patil was invited to speak before him, Ajit Pawar abruptly exited the stage, fueling speculation about a feud.

Ajit Pawar explained, "In the national convention of the NCP, Maharashtra's state president Jayant Patil spoke as in such events, only the presidents speak. Irritated by the reporters' questions, Pawar added, "I went to the washroom; can't I go out?"

"The media should report on facts, and I am here to speak about the state's ongoing issues," he continued. When the questions continued, Ajit Pawar yelled, "I'm not upset. Do you want me to write it on stamp paper?"

The senior NCP leader said, "Pawar did not speak as it was a national-level meeting." NCP MP Praful Patel had announced on stage that Ajit Pawar would speak before Sharad Pawar's concluding words; however, the former deputy Chief Minister was nowhere to be found. Patel later announced that Ajit Pawar had excused himself to use the restroom and would return in time to address party workers who had raised slogans in support of the former deputy Chief Minister.

As per media reports, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, was seen convincing Ajit Pawar to return to the stage. When Ajit Pawar returned, Sharad Pawar had already begun his closing remarks.

In 2019 Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis formed a government in Maharashtra, despite his uncle Sharad Pawar's efforts to ally with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The government lasted only 80 hours after the surprise oath ceremony.

