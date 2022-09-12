Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Not upset; can't I go out," says Ajit Pawar after abruptly exiting NCP Party meet

    Ajit Pawar was seen leaving a stage in front of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other senior party leaders at the NCP's national convention on Sunday. Pawar abruptly exited the stage after party leader Jayant Patil was invited to speak before him, fueling speculation about a feud.

    Not upset; cant I go out, says Ajit Pawar after abruptly exiting NCP Party meet - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday, denied the speculation that he walked off the stage at a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) meeting on Sunday because he was not permitted to speak.

    At the NCP's national convention on Sunday, Ajit Pawar was seen leaving a stage in front of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other senior party leaders. At the two-day event, Sharad Pawar was re-elected as the party's leader for another four years.

    The meeting was addressed by the NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil. Just after party leader Jayant Patil was invited to speak before him, Ajit Pawar abruptly exited the stage, fueling speculation about a feud.

    Ajit Pawar explained, "In the national convention of the NCP, Maharashtra's state president Jayant Patil spoke as in such events, only the presidents speak. Irritated by the reporters' questions, Pawar added, "I went to the washroom; can't I go out?"

    "The media should report on facts, and I am here to speak about the state's ongoing issues," he continued. When the questions continued, Ajit Pawar yelled, "I'm not upset. Do you want me to write it on stamp paper?"

    The senior NCP leader said, "Pawar did not speak as it was a national-level meeting." NCP MP Praful Patel had announced on stage that Ajit Pawar would speak before Sharad Pawar's concluding words; however, the former deputy Chief Minister was nowhere to be found. Patel later announced that Ajit Pawar had excused himself to use the restroom and would return in time to address party workers who had raised slogans in support of the former deputy Chief Minister.

    As per media reports, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, was seen convincing Ajit Pawar to return to the stage. When Ajit Pawar returned, Sharad Pawar had already begun his closing remarks. 

    In 2019 Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis formed a government in Maharashtra, despite his uncle Sharad Pawar's efforts to ally with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The government lasted only 80 hours after the surprise oath ceremony.

    Also Read: 'Avoid confrontation': NCP's Sharad Pawar advises CM Eknath Shinde over Dussehra rally venue row

    Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis eyes Sharad Pawar's Baramati; says it is a part of 'Mission Maharashtra'

    Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha: Check complete forecast here

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varanasi court deems Hindu side's on Gyanvapi mosque issue as maintainable, admits plea AJR

    Gyanvapi Mosque verdict: Big win for Hindu side, Varanasi court upholds maintainability, hearing to continue

    Modi birthday 6 things the Prime Minister does for a healthy lifestyle

    6 things the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for a healthy lifestyle

    Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav - adt

    Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav

    Congress photo of burning 'Khaki shorts' kicks up storm; Congress is evil, says BJP

    Congress photo of burning 'Khaki shorts' kicks up storm; Congress is evil, says BJP

    Amid growing demands, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hand over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI AJR

    Amid growing demands, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hand over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI

    Recent Stories

    Varanasi court deems Hindu side's on Gyanvapi mosque issue as maintainable, admits plea AJR

    Gyanvapi Mosque verdict: Big win for Hindu side, Varanasi court upholds maintainability, hearing to continue

    Modi birthday 6 things the Prime Minister does for a healthy lifestyle

    6 things the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for a healthy lifestyle

    Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav - adt

    Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav

    tennis Rafael Nadal message to US Open 2022 champion and new World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is truly heartwarming snt

    'Hero' Nadal's message to US Open 2022 champion and new World No.1 Alcaraz is truly heartwarming

    House of the Dragon Episode 4 Fans loved Daemon Rhaenyra hail Westeros abortion policy RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon