A viral video allegedly showing a Lucknow electricity department XEN with a woman computer operator in a hotel has sparked debate. The officer says the footage is about a year old and was recorded during an official presentation. He claims the video has been edited and circulated to damage his reputation.

A video allegedly showing a senior Uttar Pradesh electricity department officer with a woman computer operator inside a Lucknow hotel room has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate online. The man seen in the video has been identified in reports as an executive engineer (XEN) of the electricity department, according to a report by Navbharat Times. The woman accompanying him was reportedly working as a computer operator in his office when he was posted in Banda.

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According to claims circulating with the video, the woman's husband became suspicious after she told him that she was going out with her senior for field inspection. He allegedly followed her and reached a hotel in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, where he found the woman with the XEN.

Police were reportedly called to the hotel after the incident came to light. A video showing police questioning the two has now surfaced online. According to the claims accompanying the footage, the officer and the woman told police that they had come to the hotel in connection with a presentation.

However, the circumstances surrounding the video have not been independently established. It is also unclear when exactly the footage was recorded and whether the incident shown in the video happened as claimed in social media posts.

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Officer rejects allegations, says video is old

After the video went viral, the officer issued a video statement explaining his side of the matter. He claimed that the footage was recorded around a year ago, when he was posted in Banda.

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According to his explanation, he had travelled to Lucknow with members of his team for an official presentation and the computer operator accompanied them to assist with the work.

The officer further alleged that the video had been edited and was now being circulated with a misleading narrative to damage his reputation. His version directly contradicts claims on social media that he had privately called the woman to Lucknow for a meeting.

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Woman reportedly worked in Banda office

Reports circulating online say the woman had previously worked as a computer operator in the XEN's office in Banda. The officer was subsequently transferred to Gonda.

Social media posts claim that the two later met in Lucknow and were present at a hotel in Gomti Nagar when the woman's husband arrived. Some posts also claim that the matter was settled in the presence of police.

These claims, however, have not been independently verified.

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Police response remains unclear

The viral footage has prompted widespread reactions, with users debating the relationship between the two, the circumstances inside the hotel and the legality of recording and circulating such videos.

It is important to distinguish these social media claims from verified facts. Police have not publicly confirmed the complete sequence of events described in the viral posts, while the officer has denied the allegations and questioned the authenticity and context of the footage.

The electricity department has reportedly begun looking into the matter following the video's circulation. Until the video, its date and the circumstances surrounding the incident are independently verified, claims made on social media should be treated with caution.

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