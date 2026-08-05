A 12-year-old girl in Ludhiana suffered injuries after trying to stop a woman and her partner from taking her three-year-old cousin. The accused woman reportedly grabbed the child on Dabа Road on July 28, while the girl fought to save her. CCTV footage shows the girl being dragged around 50 metres by the moving scooter. Police are investigating.

A shocking incident in Ludhiana, Punjab has come to light after CCTV footage captured a 12-year-old girl trying to stop a woman and her partner from taking away her three-year-old cousin in broad daylight. The incident took place on July 28 on Daba Road, but the CCTV footage has surfaced now. According to the girl's family, the accused woman is the three-year-old child's mother and had allegedly arrived on a scooter with a man she is living with, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

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The 12-year-old, identified as Anuradha, reportedly suffered injuries to her arm and leg while trying to protect the younger child.

Girls were going to a nearby shop

According to the complaint, Anuradha was taking her three-year-old cousin to a nearby shop to buy something when the two accused arrived on a white scooter.

The man was reportedly wearing a turban and both individuals had covered their faces.

The girls became suspicious after noticing the strangers stopping near them and started moving away. The woman allegedly ran towards them, grabbed the three-year-old and tried to take her away.

Anuradha refused to let go of the younger girl's hand and tried to stop the woman.

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12-year-old dragged behind moving scooter

The CCTV footage shows the struggle continuing as the woman allegedly slapped Anuradha while trying to take the child.

Despite this, the 12-year-old continued fighting back and attempted to pull her cousin away.

The woman eventually allegedly took the three-year-old onto the scooter. Anuradha then held on to the moving scooter in an attempt to stop it.

She fell onto the road but reportedly did not immediately let go. The accused allegedly dragged her for around 50 metres before escaping with the younger child.

The girl suffered injuries to her arm and leg and was later taken for a medical examination.

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Father says wife has been living separately

The three-year-old's father, Yuvraj Singh, later approached Daba police after getting his daughter medically examined.

Yuvraj said he married Seema Rani around 10 years ago and claimed that she had been living separately with another man for around six months. He said the couple have two children, a seven-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter and that he has been looking after both.

He further alleged that a divorce and other disputes are already being heard in court.

Yuvraj claimed his wife wanted to take only their younger daughter and alleged that she had been making demands for financial support. These claims are part of the family's complaint and have not been independently established.

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Police examining CCTV footage

Daba police station SHO Jatinder Kumar told Dainik Bhaskar that the matter had come to the police's attention and officers were examining the CCTV footage.

Police said a case involving the woman and her husband's family over an earlier dispute is already registered. The latest complaint is also being examined in connection with the existing case.

Police have stressed that there is currently no final court order regarding custody of the children.

The authorities said further action would be taken according to the court's orders and the law after examining the CCTV footage, complaint and other evidence.

The three-year-old is currently with the woman, according to her father, while the investigation into the incident continues.

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